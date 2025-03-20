The Identity Authority to host spotlight session on opportunities and risks of using AI and its intersection with the security of non-human identities (NHIs)

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance solutions, today announced its participation in the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2025, taking place March 24-25 in London, U.K. The company will showcase its latest innovations in identity governance, privileged access management (PAM), and identity security, empowering organizations to achieve zero trust security and compliance at scale.

As part of the summit, Saviynt will also host an exclusive spotlight session addressing one of the most pressing topics in cybersecurity today-the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), non-human identities, and identity security. The session, titled "More Human than Human A Riveting Story About Machines, AI, and Identity" will take place from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m GMT on March 24 in Room Arora 5. Henrique Teixeira, senior vice president of strategy, and Simon Gooch, field chief information officer at Saviynt, will lead the discussion. The session will explore how AI's rapid advancements are reshaping identity security and how organizations can balance the risks and benefits of AI in managing human and non-human identities.

"The Gartner IAM Summit provides a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate and plan their strategies around identity for the rest of the year," said Teixeira. "We look forward to showcasing our new product announcements in identity security and intelligence and to facilitate engaging interactions with conference attendees, our clients, partners, and industry analysts."

Saviynt's presence at the summit underscores its commitment to innovation in identity security, helping enterprises stay ahead of evolving threats and regulatory requirements. The company product leaders will be available at Booth 404 to connect with security professionals, provide live demonstrations, and discuss industry best practices.

For more details on Saviynt's presence at the Gartner IAM Summit 2025, or to schedule a meeting with the team, visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

About the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2025

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on identity and access technologies and strategies at the Gartner Identity Access Management Summits taking place March 24-25 in London and December 8-10 in Grapevine. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerIAM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320692016/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com

Gartner Contacts

Public Relations Contact

Laurence Goasduff

Director PR EMEA and India

Laurence.Goasduff@Gartner.com

Mobile: +33 6 45 29 03 49

Exhibitor Contact

Sophie Ford

Client Success Partner

Sophie.Ford@Gartner.com

Mobile: 44 7561872739