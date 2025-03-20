IBA SA: IBA reports solid Full Year 2024 results

Read the entire full year 2024 results press releasehere





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 20 March 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2024 financial year.

Record-high revenue and return to profitability in 2024 driven by well-executed backlog conversion

Net sales rose 7% to €498.2 million 1 , with Other Accelerators increasing by 18%

Gross margin improvement to 33.3% vs. 28.8% in 2023, dri ven by higher share of Other Accelerators and margin improvement in Proton Therapy

REBIT at €17.3 million, up 170% (FY 2023: €6.4 million) mostly from well-executed backlog conversion, especially in Other Accelerators (+€11 million REBIT YoY), including continued investments in future growth and R&D innovation

Net result of €9.3 million compared to a net loss of €9.1 million in 2023

(EUR Million) FY 20241 FY 20231 % change Total net sales 498.2 466.7 7% Proton Therapy* 242.1 239.6 1% Other Accelerators 194.2 164.7 18% Dosimetry* 65.9 65.9 0% Intercompany elimination -4.0 -3.6 Gross profit 166.0 134.4 23% Gross margin 33.3% 28.8% REBITDA 32.0 19.3 66% REBITDA margin 6.4% 4.1% REBIT 17.3 6.4 170% REBIT margin 3.5% 1.4% Profit before tax 14.9 -0.0 Pretax profit margin 3.0% -0.1% Net result 9.3 -9.1 Net margin 1.9% -2.0%

* Including intercompany

Sustained growth in equipment order intake (+11% YoY) with a strong year from Other Accelerators (+43%). Proton Therapy order intake gained momentum in Q4 (5 accelerator systems sold in 2024)

Backlog stable at all-time high with €1.5 billion, providing significant visibility for the future

Strong balance sheet reflected in €33.5 million net cash position at year-end and access to €60 million undrawn credit lines

Continued investment in future value creation, in particular PanTera securing an over-subscribed Series A round valuing the company at approximately €280 million post money. This funding round aims to accelerate global Actinium-225 production

New segment reporting following updated organization structure in three focused entities: IBA Clinical, IBA Technologies and IBA Corporate. New reporting will be applied as of 2025 with 2024 pro-forma available in Section III

CFO transition: Henri de Romre´e, Deputy CEO, appointed interim CFO following the departure of Soumya Chandramouli

Updated mid-term outlook: 2024-28 revenue CAGR of 5-7% with c.10% REBIT margin by 2028; and 2025 guidance: REBIT of at least EUR 25 million supported by improved performance predictability linked to high backlog and growing recurring services revenue

A Capital Markets Day will be held on 7 April to provide detailed insights into the growth drivers of each business unit and lay out a roadmap to achieving our financial targets

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: "We are pleased to report improved topline growth and a return to profitability in 2024. IBA successfully delivered its objective of accelerating backlog conversion across all business units, particularly in the Other Accelerators business.



IBA is at an inflection point and enters 2025 in a position of significant strength with a healthy balance sheet, all time high backlog and highly active pipeline. The building blocks for long-term profitability and sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders are now in place and enable IBA to share a 1-year guidance and an updated mid-term outlook."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

