Trifork Group AG: AI-Powered Quality Inspection in Manufacturing with Lenovo & Trifork

AI-Powered Quality Inspection in Manufacturing with Lenovo & Trifork

Zurich, Switzerland, 20 March 2025 - Trifork's AI-Powered Quality Inspection for Manufacturing, one component of our suite of Vision AI offerings, has successfully passed the Lenovo Validated Design (LVD) process.

By combining Lenovo Edge systems, Nvidia technologies, and Trifork's Vision AI capabilities, manufacturers gain access to a powerful quality assurance solution that not only automates real-time inspection but also detects defects and classifies objects based on shape, color, size, and other critical attributes.

This validated solution significantly reduces manual inspection efforts and related costs while enhancing accuracy. It delivers high-value, timely, and detailed insights to manufacturing and quality teams, enabling them to monitor production quality in real-time and assess the impact of quality improvement initiatives.

Key benefits include:

Instant visual capture of manufacturing production output and real-time assessment of product quality

Significant reduction in manual QA inspection efforts and costs

Minimized waste and rework, improving operational efficiency

Higher production effectiveness, leading to increased profitability and customer satisfaction

Continuous evaluation of QA investments and their impact





"AI-powered quality inspection is transforming manufacturing by enabling real-time defect detection, reducing waste, and optimizing production efficiency. Our partnership with Trifork ensures that manufacturers can deploy a validated, scalable, and secure Edge AI solution that seamlessly integrates into their operations."

- Allen Holmes Jr., AI Innovation Leader, Lenovo

"At Trifork, we believe in building intelligent, scalable solutions that drive real business impact. By integrating our Vision AI technology with Lenovo's powerful Edge systems, we are enabling manufacturers to achieve next-level quality control with automated inspections and real-time insights-setting a new standard for efficiency and precision in the industry."

- Jørn Larsen, Founder & CEO, Trifork

Designed for manufacturing leaders, quality engineers, and industrial automation experts, this solution helps drive operational excellence with AI-driven precision.

Learn more: https://lenovopress.lenovo.com/lp2178.pdf

About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group's R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.