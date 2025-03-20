111, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

- Achieved First-Ever Annual Operating Profit
- Bottom Line Improved by RMB332.7 Million YoY in 2024
- Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Revenues Decreased 230 Basis Points YoY in 2024
- Q4'24 Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Revenues Decreased 470 Basis Points YoY
- Achieved First-Ever Annual Positive Operating Cash Flow
SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB3.8 billion (US$527.1 million) and gross segment profit (1) was RMB202.5 million (US$27.7 million). Due to an unfavorable macroeconomic environment, net revenues and gross segment profit had a 6.3% and 5.5% decrease respectively.
- Total operating expenses were RMB209.8 million (US$28.7 million), an improvement of 50.1% compared to RMB420.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses decreased by 470 basis points to 5.5% from 10.2% in the same quarter of 2023, demonstrating continuous improvement in the Company's operational efficiency.
- Loss from operations was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), representing an improvement of 96.5% from RMB206.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, loss from operations accounted for 0.2% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the same quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations (2) was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), representing an improvement of 95.8% from RMB55.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, Non-GAAP loss from operations accounted for 0.1% in the quarter, down from 1.3% in the same quarter of 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB14.4 billion (US$2.0 billion) and gross segment profit was RMB829.2 million (US$113.6 million). Net revenues and gross segment profit had a 3.7% and 2.3% decrease respectively.
- Total operating expenses were RMB827.1 million (US$113.3 million), an improvement of 31.0% compared to RMB1.2 billion in the previous year. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses decreased by 230 basis points to 5.7% from 8.0% a year ago.
- Income from operations was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB350.1 million in 2023 to achieve first-ever annual operating profit.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB22.3 million (US$3.0 million), compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB123.9 million in 2023.
- Net cash from operating activities was RMB263.0 million (US$36.0 million), achieving first-ever positive operating cash flow for a year.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB518.3 million (US$71.0 million) as of December 31, 2024.
(1)Gross segment profit represents net revenues less cost of goods sold.
(2)Non-GAAP loss (income) from operations represents loss (income) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.
Mr. Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 111, commented, "2024 was a year of both challenges and transformation. The macroeconomic environment and ongoing healthcare reforms created headwinds across the industry, pressuring consumer spending, retail pharmacy sales, and profitability while also intensifying competition. Despite these challenges, we successfully navigated the evolving market landscape to achieve a historic milestone-our first-ever annual operational profitability and positive operating cash flow. Notably, income from operations for the full year 2024 was RMB2.1 million, a significant turnaround from an operating loss of RMB350.1 million in 2023. This solid performance underscores the resilience of our business model and our strategic execution in becoming the most efficient tech-enabled healthcare e-commerce platform."
"Our relentless focus on operational efficiency continues to drive impressive improvements through cost optimization and strategic infrastructure investments. In Q4, total operating expenses accounted for 5.5% of revenues, down 470 basis points year over year, while on a non-GAAP basis, the ratio fell 130 basis points to a record-low 5.3%. For full-year 2024, our operating expense ratio declined 230 basis points to 5.7%, while the non-GAAP ratio dropped 90 basis points to 5.6%."
"Meanwhile, we made further strides in supply chain management, primarily by streamlining logistics, reducing delivery times, and lowering costs through our Kunpeng Network, which now operates 28 transportation routes across our five major geographic super hubs. Our continued investments in AI-driven solutions and digital tools have also strengthened operational efficiency while enhancing customer engagement."
"While challenges remain, we believe the most difficult period is now behind us. Looking ahead into 2025, we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunities driven by the digitalization of healthcare, the transition of pharmaceutical sales toward retail pharmacies, and the rising healthcare needs of China's aging population. We will continue to invest in AI and digital technologies to further cement our competitive position, elevate operational efficiency, and empower the entire healthcare value chain. Our strategy also focuses on bolstering supply chain capabilities and stimulating demand through deepened customer engagement. With a robust technology foundation, an efficient supply chain, and an unwavering commitment to pioneering seamless one-stop shopping experiences in this sector, we are well positioned to seize new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and enhance profitability in the quarters ahead."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB3.8 billion (US$527.1 million), representing a decrease of 6.3% from RMB4.1 billion in the same quarter of 2023.
(In thousands RMB)
For the three months ended December 31,
2023
2024
YoY
B2B Net Revenue
Product
3,996,772
3,759,824
-5.9 %
Service
24,045
21,771
-9.5 %
Sub-Total
4,020,817
3,781,595
-5.9 %
Cost of Products Sold(3)
3,821,868
3,592,588
-6.0 %
Segment Profit
198,949
189,007
-5.0 %
Segment Profit %
4.9 %
5.0 %
(In thousands RMB)
For the three months ended December 31,
2023
2024
YoY
B2C Net Revenue
Product
85,578
62,480
-27.0 %
Service
2,231
3,700
65.8 %
Sub-Total
87,809
66,180
-24.6 %
Cost of Products Sold
72,504
52,705
-27.3 %
Segment Profit
15,305
13,475
-12.0 %
Segment Profit %
17.4 %
20.4 %
(3) For segment reporting purposes, purchase rebates are allocated to
Operating costs and expenses were RMB3.9 billion (US$528.1 million), representing a decrease of 10.7% from RMB4.3 billion in the same quarter of 2023.
- Cost of products sold was RMB3.6 billion (US$499.4 million), representing a decrease of 6.4% from RMB3.9 billion in the same quarter of 2023.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB104.5 million (US$14.3 million), representing an increase of 3.1% from RMB101.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses accounted for 2.7% of net revenues this quarter as compared to 2.5% in the same quarter of 2023.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB76.2 million (US$10.4 million), representing a decrease of 56.1% from RMB173.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.8 million for the quarter and RMB66.3 million for the same quarter of 2023, respectively, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 1.9% in the quarter as compared to 2.6% in the same quarter of 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB20.2 million (US$2.8 million), representing a decrease of 79.4% from RMB98.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.3 million for the quarter and RMB62.1 million for the same quarter of 2023, respectively, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 0.5% in the quarter as compared to 0.9% in the same quarter of 2023.
- Technology expenses were RMB15.4 million (US$2.1 million), representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB49.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.0 million for the quarter and RMB22.9 million for the same quarter 2023, respectively, technology expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 0.4% in the quarter as compared to 0.6% in the same quarter of 2023.
Loss from operations was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), representing an improvement of 96.5% from RMB206.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, loss from operations accounted for 0.2% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), representing an improvement of 95.8% from RMB55.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP loss from operations accounted for 0.1% in the quarter, down from 1.3% in the same quarter of 2023.
Net loss was RMB12.5 million (US$1.7 million), representing an improvement of 93.9% from RMB205.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss accounted for 0.3% in the quarter, down from 5.0% in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss (4) was RMB7.5 million (US$1.0 million), representing an improvement of 86.0% from RMB53.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss accounted for 0.2% in the quarter, down from 1.3% in the same quarter of 2023.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB19.8 million (US$2.7 million), representing an improvement of 90.6% from RMB210.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.5% in the quarter, down from 5.1% in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (5) was RMB14.8 million (US$2.0 million), representing an improvement of 74.9% from RMB59.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.4% in the quarter, down from 1.4% in the same quarter of 2023.
(4) Non-GAAP net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. Considering the impact of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP net loss is used as a meaningful measurement of the operation performance of the Company.
(5) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders represents net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB14.4 billion (US$2.0 billion), representing a decrease of 3.7% from RMB14.9 billion in the previous year.
(In thousands RMB)
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
YoY
B2B Net Revenue
Product
14,483,935
14,033,543
-3.1 %
Service
86,831
89,609
3.2 %
Sub-Total
14,570,766
14,123,152
-3.1 %
Cost of Products Sold
13,801,172
13,357,617
-3.2 %
Segment Profit
769,594
765,535
-0.5 %
Segment Profit %
5.3 %
5.4 %
(In thousands RMB)
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
YoY
B2C Net Revenue
Product
357,975
261,197
-27.0 %
Service
19,388
16,900
-12.8 %
Sub-Total
377,363
278,097
-26.3 %
Cost of Products Sold
297,979
214,403
-28.0 %
Segment Profit
79,384
63,694
-19.8 %
Segment Profit %
21.0 %
22.9 %
Operating costs and expenses were RMB14.4 billion (US$2.0 billion), representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB15.3 billion in 2023.
- Cost of products sold was RMB13.6 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a decrease of 3.7% from RMB14.1 billion in 2023.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB381.0 million (US$52.2 million), representing a decrease of 4.9% from RMB400.5 million in 2023. Fulfillment expenses accounted for 2.6% of net revenues in 2024 as compared to 2.7% in 2023.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB313.9 million (US$43.0 million), representing a decrease of 30.0% from RMB448.4 million in the previous year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.9 million for 2024 and RMB77.0 million for 2023, respectively, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 2.1% in 2024 from 2.5% in 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB70.9 million (US$9.7 million), representing a decrease of 68.4% from RMB224.2 million in 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.2 million for 2024 and RMB113.5 million for 2023, respectively, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 0.4% in 2024 from 0.7% in 2023.
- Technology expenses were RMB69.6 million (US$9.5 million), representing a decrease of 44.0% from RMB124.3 million in 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.0 million for 2024and RMB35.7 million for 2023, respectively, technology expenses as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 0.5% in 2024 from 0.6% in 2023.
Income from operations was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB350.1 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB22.3 million (US$3.0 million), compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB123.9 million in 2023.
Net loss was RMB20.8 million (US$2.8 million), representing an improvement of 94.1% from RMB353.4 million in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss accounted for 0.1% in 2024, down from 2.4% in 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss was RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million), representing an improvement of 99.5% from RMB127.3 million in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss accounted for 0.004% in 2024, down from 0.9% in 2023.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB64.7 million (US$8.9 million), representing an improvement of 83.5% from RMB392.7 million in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.4% in 2024, down from 2.6% in 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB44.6 million (US$6.1 million), representing an improvement of 73.2% from RMB166.5 million in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.3% in 2024, down from 1.1% in 2023.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company held cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaling RMB518.3 million (US$71.0 million), compared to RMB673.7 million as of December 31, 2023. To date, amount of RMB1.08 billion has been included in the balances of redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued expenses and other current liabilities. This amount is owed to a group of investors of 1 Pharmacy Technology pursuant to equity investments made in 2020, as previously disclosed. 111 has received redemption requests from certain of such investors in accordance with the terms of their initial investments in 1 Pharmacy Technology. Following communication and negotiation to date, the Company has reached agreements with or received commitment letters from investors representing approximately 96.79% of the total amount to reschedule the repayments, allowing for phased repayments at extended periods, if the holders exercise their redemption rights. A portion of the redemption has already been paid upon signing of these agreements. For further details on the terms of 111's arrangements with these investors, please see "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-B. Liquidity and Capital Resources" in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP loss per ADS as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax per ADS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes that non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in income (loss) from operations and net loss. Share-based compensation expenses is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, management excludes the items from its internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that the adjustments for share-based compensation expenses provide investors with a reasonable basis to measure the company's core operating performance, in a more meaningful comparison with the performance of other companies. The Company believes that non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, or non-GAAP loss per ADS is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures is included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information Statement
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About 111, Inc.
111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.
For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.
111, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
As of
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
603,523
462,289
63,333
Restricted cash
20,025
56,043
7,678
Short-term investments
50,143
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
536,823
413,101
56,595
Notes receivable
77,598
78,827
10,799
Inventories
1,419,396
1,387,403
190,073
Prepayments and other current assets
225,823
251,994
34,523
Total current assets
2,933,331
2,649,657
363,001
Property and equipment, net
34,340
32,903
4,508
Intangible assets, net
2,256
1,437
197
Long-term investments
2,000
-
-
Other non-current assets
13,310
14,682
2,011
Operating lease right-of-use asset
103,799
89,071
12,203
Total assets
3,089,036
2,787,750
381,920
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
338,075
160,981
22,054
Accounts payable
1,588,693
1,721,425
235,834
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
818,295
460,173
63,043
Total current liabilities
2,745,063
2,342,579
320,931
Long-term operating lease liabilities
62,624
55,448
7,596
Other non-current liabilities
5,245
8,961
1,228
Total liabilities
2,812,932
2,406,988
329,755
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
870,825
1,038,914
142,331
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Ordinary shares Class A
32
33
5
Ordinary shares Class B
25
25
3
Treasury shares
(5,887)
(5,887)
(807)
Additional paid-in capital
3,169,114
3,172,820
434,675
Accumulated deficit
(3,819,249)
(3,883,992)
(532,105)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
72,514
74,357
10,187
Total shareholders' deficit
(583,451)
(642,644)
(88,042)
Non-controlling interest
(11,270)
(15,508)
(2,124)
Total deficit
(594,721)
(658,152)
(90,166)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit
3,089,036
2,787,750
381,920
111, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
4,108,626
3,847,775
527,143
14,948,129
14,401,249
1,972,963
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold
(3,894,372)
(3,645,293)
(499,403)
(14,099,151)
(13,572,020)
(1,859,359)
Fulfillment expenses
(101,336)
(104,476)
(14,313)
(400,538)
(381,035)
(52,202)
Selling and marketing expenses
(173,507)
(76,173)
(10,436)
(448,387)
(313,897)
(43,004)
General and administrative expenses
(97,967)
(20,160)
(2,762)
(224,202)
(70,907)
(9,714)
Technology expenses
(49,098)
(15,410)
(2,111)
(124,341)
(69,635)
(9,540)
Other operating income (expenses), net
1,116
6,418
879
(1,607)
8,359
1,145
Total operating costs and expenses
(4,315,164)
(3,855,094)
(528,146)
(15,298,226)
(14,399,135)
(1,972,674)
(Loss) Income from operations
(206,538)
(7,319)
(1,003)
(350,097)
2,114
289
Interest income
2,317
1,467
201
8,834
7,041
965
Interest expense
(5,616)
(5,264)
(721)
(20,141)
(28,331)
(3,881)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,705
(949)
(130)
610
(909)
(125)
Other income (loss), net
3,060
(479)
(66)
7,612
(595)
(82)
Loss before income taxes
(205,072)
(12,544)
(1,719)
(353,182)
(20,680)
(2,834)
Income tax expense
(149)
(3)
0
(251)
(96)
(13)
Net loss
(205,221)
(12,547)
(1,719)
(353,433)
(20,776)
(2,847)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
8,992
8,829
1,210
16,829
8,398
1,151
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
18,323
824
113
30,852
1,992
273
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(32,460)
(16,947)
(2,322)
(86,941)
(54,357)
(7,447)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(210,366)
(19,841)
(2,718)
(392,693)
(64,743)
(8,870)
Other comprehensive loss
Unrealized gains of available-for-sale securities,
408
(320)
(44)
4,343
(1,073)
(147)
Realized gains of available-for-sale debt securities
(608)
321
44
(4,166)
1,217
167
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(7,483)
1,754
240
(3,249)
1,699
233
Comprehensive loss
(218,049)
(18,086)
(2,478)
(395,765)
(62,900)
(8,617)
Loss per ADS:
Basic and diluted
(2.48)
(0.22)
(0.04)
(4.66)
(0.76)
(0.10)
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of loss per share
Basic and diluted
169,883,175
172,757,611
172,757,611
168,609,128
171,835,632
171,835,632
111, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(197,014)
(48,547)
(6,652)
(447,244)
263,016
36,033
Net cash provided by investing activities
59,830
37,517
5,140
151,743
37,376
5,120
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,748
(35,783)
(4,902)
205,978
(406,236)
(55,654)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(7,234)
734
101
(3,720)
628
86
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(142,670)
(46,079)
(6,313)
(93,243)
(105,216)
(14,415)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
766,218
564,411
77,324
716,791
623,548
85,426
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
623,548
518,332
71,011
623,548
518,332
71,011
111, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Loss) Income from operations
(206,538)
(7,319)
(1,003)
(350,097)
2,114
289
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
151,352
5,027
689
226,170
20,149
2,760
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations
(55,186)
(2,292)
(314)
(123,927)
22,263
3,049
Net loss
(205,221)
(12,547)
(1,719)
(353,433)
(20,776)
(2,847)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax
151,352
5,027
689
226,170
20,149
2,760
Non-GAAP net loss
(53,869)
(7,520)
(1,030)
(127,263)
(627)
(87)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(210,366)
(19,841)
(2,718)
(392,693)
(64,743)
(8,870)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax
151,352
5,027
689
226,170
20,149
2,760
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(59,014)
(14,814)
(2,029)
(166,523)
(44,594)
(6,110)
Loss per ADS(6): Basic and diluted
(2.48)
(0.22)
(0.04)
(4.66)
(0.76)
(0.10)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses per ADS(6), net of tax
1.78
0.06
0.00
2.68
0.24
0.04
Non-GAAP loss per ADS(6)
(0.70)
(0.16)
(0.04)
(1.98)
(0.52)
(0.06)
(6) Every one ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
