Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2024 Year-End Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Annual revenue of $9.4 million, up 9.6% over prior year

Gross Margin of 48.9%

Cash and investments of $10.0 million

Table in thousands, except per share data





FY24

FY23

Change Net Sales

$ 9,373

$ 8,555

9.6 % Gross Margin



48.9 %

49.6 % (70) bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ (4)

$ (28)

85.7 % Operating Income (Loss) Margin



(0.0) %

(0.4) % 40 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 436

$ 378

15.3 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.13

$ 0.08

62.5 %

Net sales during 2024 increased 9.6% to $9,373,000 from $8,555,000 in the prior year. The increase in net sales was largely driven by higher sales of HazardPRO wireless sensors in agricultural applications. International sales increased slightly to 11.5% of net sales compared to 10.3% of net sales for the prior year.

"We are pleased to have achieved record annual revenue in 2024," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We experienced growth in both our wired and wireless product families, with sales of HazardPROTM wireless products growing at a somewhat faster rate than our traditional wire-based products.

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Net sales $ 9,373

$ 8,555

Cost of goods sold

4,791



4,310

Gross profit

4,582



4,245















Operating expenses

4,586



4,273















Operating loss

(4)



(28)

















Non-operating income, net

440



406















Income before income taxes

436



378















Income tax expense (benefit)

(10)



103















Net income $ 446

$ 275















Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.13

$ 0.08

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,435,040



3,428,021



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands)

December 31



2024

2023

Assets





















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,004

$ 9,926

Trade receivables, net

1,309



1,283

Inventories

1,964



1,751

Other current assets

197



179

Total current assets

13,474



13,139















Deferred income tax asset

501



355

Property and equipment, net

910



951

Total assets $ 14,885

$ 14,445















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 552

$ 690

Total current liabilities

552



690















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

344



342

Additional paid-in capital

2,360



2,230

Retained earnings

11,629



11,183

Total stockholders' equity

14,333



13,755















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,885

$ 14,445



2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast on April 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELSE2025. Please retain a copy of the 16 digit Control Number that is printed on your proxy card as you will need it to enter the Annual Meeting as a verified shareholder. Shareholders will be able to vote in this virtual meeting as if they were attending an in-person meeting. Shareholders may submit questions prior to the start of the meeting at https://www.electro-sensors.com/about/investor-info under Investor Contact - Email Gloria.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

