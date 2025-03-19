Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2024 Year-End Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

  • Annual revenue of $9.4 million, up 9.6% over prior year
  • Gross Margin of 48.9%
  • Cash and investments of $10.0 million

Table in thousands, except per share data



FY24


FY23


Change

Net Sales


$

9,373


$

8,555


9.6

%

Gross Margin



48.9

%


49.6

%

(70)

bps

Operating Income (Loss)


$

(4)


$

(28)


85.7

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



(0.0)

%


(0.4)

%

40

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

436


$

378


15.3

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.13


$

0.08


62.5

%

Net sales during 2024 increased 9.6% to $9,373,000 from $8,555,000 in the prior year. The increase in net sales was largely driven by higher sales of HazardPRO wireless sensors in agricultural applications. International sales increased slightly to 11.5% of net sales compared to 10.3% of net sales for the prior year.

"We are pleased to have achieved record annual revenue in 2024," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We experienced growth in both our wired and wireless product families, with sales of HazardPROTM wireless products growing at a somewhat faster rate than our traditional wire-based products.

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Years Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Net sales

$

9,373


$

8,555


Cost of goods sold


4,791



4,310


Gross profit


4,582



4,245









Operating expenses


4,586



4,273









Operating loss


(4)



(28)










Non-operating income, net


440



406









Income before income taxes


436



378









Income tax expense (benefit)


(10)



103









Net income

$

446


$

275









Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.13


$

0.08


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,435,040



3,428,021


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands)


December 31



2024


2023


Assets












Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,004


$

9,926


Trade receivables, net


1,309



1,283


Inventories


1,964



1,751


Other current assets


197



179


Total current assets


13,474



13,139









Deferred income tax asset


501



355


Property and equipment, net


910



951


Total assets

$

14,885


$

14,445









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

552


$

690


Total current liabilities


552



690









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


344



342


Additional paid-in capital


2,360



2,230


Retained earnings


11,629



11,183


Total stockholders' equity


14,333



13,755









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,885


$

14,445


2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast on April 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELSE2025. Please retain a copy of the 16 digit Control Number that is printed on your proxy card as you will need it to enter the Annual Meeting as a verified shareholder. Shareholders will be able to vote in this virtual meeting as if they were attending an in-person meeting. Shareholders may submit questions prior to the start of the meeting at https://www.electro-sensors.com/about/investor-info under Investor Contact - Email Gloria.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.