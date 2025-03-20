Seven Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Attorneys Named to 2025 NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists; Partner Patrick Minter Added to "Top 100" NJ Lawyers List

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC announced that seven of its attorneys are included on the 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, including partner Patrick Minter, who also has the distinction of being named to the list of "Top 100" NJ Lawyers.

The law firm of Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC is pleased to announce seven of its members were selected to the NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for 2025. The Firm is also proud to note that Patrick Minter, one of its original partners who marks his 15th consecutive year of inclusion on the Super Lawyers list, also has been named to the "Top 100" NJ Lawyers list.

7 Donnelly Minter & Kelly attorneys selected to the NJ Super Lawyers list

In addition to Mr. Minter, those named to the 2025 NJ Super Lawyers list are: Peter Donnelly, Laura Ann Kelly, David Blackwell, Patrick Galligan, and Jason Meisner; Jared Limbach has been named to the NJ Rising Stars list. This year marks the 11th year of inclusion on the NJ Super Lawyers list for Ms. Kelly and Mr. Galligan, the seventh year for Messrs. Donnelly and Blackwell, and the fifth year for Mr. Meisner. It is Mr. Limbach's 12th year of inclusion on the NJ Rising Stars list.

The selection process is conducted by Thomson Reuters according to standards outlined in Super Lawyers Selection Methodology.

"I want to congratulate my colleagues on their selection this year and am honored to be among them," said Ms. Kelly, also an original partner of the Firm. "I want to add that we are all very proud of Pat's dual recognition this year. Not only has he been included on the NJ Super Lawyers list for 15 consecutive years, but this year he has also been selected to the "Top 100" NJ Lawyers list. This is a remarkable achievement and one he well deserves."

The "Top 100" NJ Lawyers list is part of the Super Lawyers annual publication, recognizing some of the most accomplished attorneys in the State.

"I am grateful for this recognition and proud of my colleagues for their achievements. These acknowledgments reflect the commitment, hard work, and dedication exhibited by our entire team in serving our clients and our community," Mr. Minter said.

The Morristown, NJ-based Firm was established in 2014 as a progressive law firm with traditional values. Focusing on Commercial Litigation, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Transactions, and Estate & Trust Planning and Administration, the Firm represents small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals from offices in Morristown and New York City, NY. For additional information, please call Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC at 973-200-6400.

