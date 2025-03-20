The government of Belize has opened a tender for up to 80 MW of grid-connected solar. Interested developers can apply until April 14. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment of Belize has opened a tender for the development of grid-connected solar plants. Available tender details say the selected partner will be responsible for financing, constructing, operating and maintaining up to 80 MW of solar plants. Other responsibilities will include obtaining necessary permits and approvals in accordance with Belizean regulations and ensuring grid integration, as well as compliance ...

