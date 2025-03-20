Join finance and operations leaders in Las Vegas for three immersive days of discovering the latest advancements in AI for FP&A, hands-on learning and exclusive networking with visionaries from Microsoft and industry-leading companies

Vena, the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, announces that Excelerate Finance is back this year and better than ever. Taking place in the heart of Las Vegas at The Wynn Hotel from May 12-15, Excelerate 2025 is set to bring together forward-thinking finance professionals, business leaders, analysts and industry experts from around the globe to shape what's next for FP&A and the strategic office of finance. Dig into their collective insights, expand your skills, and discover cutting-edge technology, including agentic AI.

Over several immersive days, attendees will get to experience a thoughtfully designed agenda that includes hands-on learning labs, expert-led keynotes and interactive workshops designed to elevate their skills in Excel, Power BI, Python and AI for FP&A while earning CPE/CPD credits. From executive roundtables and peer discussion forums to collaborative problem-solving sessions, the event will create multiple opportunities for finance and operations leaders to connect, share best practices and build lasting professional relationships. Beyond technical expertise, attendees will explore proven frameworks used by finance leaders to tackle complex business challenges, with Vena Certification opportunities providing clear pathways for career advancement and continuous professional growth in FP&A.

"Finance is evolving faster than ever, and those who don't adapt risk falling behind," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing and Ecosystem Officer at Vena. "Excelerate brings together the brightest minds in the industry to equip finance leaders with insights, strategies and technology to stay ahead. This exclusive, in-person event is a must-attend for learning, connecting and shaping the future of finance."

Finance visionaries from leading organizations such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Greystar and Turner Enterprises are set to take the Excelerate stage. Featured speakers include Garrett Astler (Gartner®*), John Colbert (BPM Partners) and Sébastien Riopel-Murray (Microsoft), covering key topics such as AI governance and risk management, integrated planning and finance transformation. Don't miss expert insights on de-risking AI, connecting finance and operations and accelerating performance across your organization.

This year's sponsors will showcase their deep expertise within Vena's Partner ecosystem, with Microsoft, Citrin Cooperman and Monte Carlos Consulting leading as Gold Sponsors, and Delbridge Solutions, ProLytics Consulting Group, Finaptive Solutions Inc. and Deodata joining as Silver and Bronze Sponsors. Attendees will engage with these industry pioneers through thought leadership sessions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities in the exhibitor hall, gaining valuable insights from the experts shaping the future of finance.

As part of Excelerate Finance 2025, Vena is proud to host the Venny Awards, an evening dedicated to honoring the heroes of finance steering their businesses into successful futures. By spotlighting their achievements, the Venny awards recognize the collective progress of the community, empowering others to innovate, lead and drive meaningful impact. Curious about past winners? Click here to see last year's honorees and be inspired by their accomplishments.

"Excelerate Finance 2025 isn't just a conference it's the future of FP&A," added Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. "Attendees will leave feeling empowered to embrace the value of AI and data-driven planning as part of a larger community advancing the office of Finance."

For more information on Excelerate Finance 2025 and to reserve your spot, please visit exceleratesummit.com.

About Vena

Vena is the #1 AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

