Dubai Chambers will host the Dubai Business Forum Germany in Hamburg on 20 May 2025. Organised by Dubai Chambers with Hamburg Chamber of Commerce as Supporting Partner, the forum is set to further strengthen trade and investment relations between Germany and Dubai.

Building on the success of previous editions in China and the United Kingdom, the third international edition of the Dubai Business Forum is designed to unlock new economic opportunities and attract companies and investors from Germany in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The event comes as part of the chambers' ongoing efforts to strengthen economic partnerships, stimulate foreign direct investment, and consolidate Dubai's position as a global business destination.

The Dubai Business Forum Germany will showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in the emirate, with the goal of attracting multinational companies and fast-growing startups from Germany to Dubai. The forum also aims to support German businesses and investors in establishing impactful partnerships with their counterparts in Dubai to drive growth in bilateral trade and investments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: "We are looking forward to bringing the Dubai Business Forum to Germany. Dubai offers exceptional opportunities for German businesses seeking growth and expansion in the MEASA region. We are confident this event will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and investment between Dubai and Germany and contribute to mutual growth and prosperity."

Recognised as a powerhouse for German commerce and innovation, Hamburg has been carefully selected as the ideal destination for the high-profile event. Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders from both markets, the forum will showcase Dubai's business-friendly environment, attractive tax incentives, and unrivalled access to global markets.

Highlighting Dubai's investment-friendly environment across key sectors including tech, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and sustainability, the forum will foster collaboration in areas including AI, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility, and clean energy. The event will also explore opportunities in private equity, venture capital, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

