Packet capture authority, Endace, was honored to be recognized in the 21st Annual 2025 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity for the following categories:

GOLD: Influencer Marketing in Cybersecurity

For Packet Forensics Files: Sharing Insights and Trends from Cybersecurity Influencers Endace Team: Michael Morris, Senior Director of Technology Alliances; Gabby Steyn, Marketing Manager; Mark Evans, VP Marketing



GOLD: Cloud Computing Innovation Achievement

For Dr. Stephen F. Donnelly, Endace Chief Technology Officer: Bringing Full Network Visibility to Public Cloud Environments



GOLD: National Cybersecurity Defense Solutions

For EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud: Supporting Governments/Militaries with Always-on Packet Capture, Deep Network Visibility



SILVER: Hybrid Cloud Security Solutions

For EndaceProbe Cloud: packet capture, unified visibility for hybrid cloud environments



SILVER: Critical Infrastructure Security

For EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud: Endace secures and defends critical infrastructure with deep network visibility

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, AI-driven defense, data privacy, zero-trust architecture, compliance, and other cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations that safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide.

"It's an honor to have been recognized by the Globee Awards' judges in product, industry, individual, and team awards," said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. "We continue to deliver cutting-edge packet capture solutions with EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud. I'm proud to see our team and individual achievements. Winning in such diverse categories is powerful validation of our company's commitment to deliver cybersecurity excellence, continuous innovation, and best practices to our customers."

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commended this year's winners. "Congratulations to the 2025 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your dedication, innovation, and leadership are not only driving cybersecurity forward but also inspiring the industry to reach new heights. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

About the Judging Process

The 21st Annual Globee Awards for Cybersecurity utilized a data-driven evaluation framework, with an esteemed panel of 2,085+ experts and industry leaders from around the world. This ensures a fair, transparent, and highly competitive selection process, recognizing only the most deserving cybersecurity achievements. A full list of 2025 judges: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

View the full list of 2025 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premises, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Follow Endace on X, LinkedIn, and subscribe to Endace's channel on YouTube. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

All trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

