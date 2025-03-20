Càmping Àmfora: Camping Àmfora in Sant Pere Pescador Recognized as the Best Campsite in Spain and One of the Best in Europe

GIRONA, Spain, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping Àmfora, located in Sant Pere Pescador, has been awarded the prestigious DCC Europa-Preis, one of the most distinguished awards in the industry, presented by the Deutscher Camping Club (DCC), one of the most important caravan clubs in Germany. This recognition, which rewards the trajectory and excellence of tourism establishments across Europe, places Àmfora as the best campsite in Spain and one of the top four in the entire continent.

At the award ceremony held in Essen (Germany) during the international Reise & Camping fair, only four campsites received the award: two from Germany, one from Italy, and Àmfora, the only campsite from Spain to receive this prestigious distinction. The awards are granted based on customer reviews and recognize establishments that provide an exceptional quality experience.

A Family-Friendly Campsite Committed to Sustainability

Founded in 1986, Camping Àmfora is a family-owned campsite that combines comfort and environmental respect. Covering 12 hectares with direct access to the beach, it features a renovated aquatic area and all the necessary services for an unforgettable vacation: a supermarket, restaurants, play areas, entertainment, and a massage room.

Sustainability is one of the campsite's core principles, and it has been certified with ISO 14001 and EMAS since 2024. Since implementing these certifications, Àmfora has reduced water consumption by 60%, adopted energy-efficient systems, and developed initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint. Additionally, in 2024, it implemented an innovative technology to reuse water from pool cleaning, directing part of it for the facility's own use and the rest for irrigation.

Another distinctive feature is the care for the landscape and vegetation. The campsite works with native species and minimizes the use of drinking water by using regenerated water for irrigation. It is currently preparing a detailed inventory of its flora to more accurately assess its water needs and its contribution to CO2 emission compensation.

100% Renewable Energy and International Recognition

Àmfora is committed to clean energy. 100% of the electricity used comes from certified renewable sources, and the campsite is equipped with photovoltaic solar panels that generate 15% of the required energy during the open season, making it nearly self-sufficient during the closed season.

This commitment to quality and sustainability has earned Àmfora numerous awards, including the Superplatz 2025 from ADAC, the Top Camping from ANWB, the highest 5-star rating from Pincamp, the Gefragtester Campingplatz 2025, and the TOP25 Spain.

About Camping Àmfora: www.campingamfora.com/es/

