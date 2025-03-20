Team Marksmen Network: Transforming Customer Experiences: Unleashing Technology's Potential

Team Marksmen Network's CX Transformation Conclave to spotlight technology's role in redefining customer journeys and driving business growth

BANGALORE, India, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where digital innovation sets the pace, the pursuit of exceptional customer experiences (CX) has become a cornerstone of business success. As technology rapidly evolves, companies must embrace transformative tools to create seamless, personalised, and impactful customer journeys.

India's leaders and organisations are clearly cognisant of this wave of change, with India ranking third globally and leading the way in the Asia-Pacific region when it comes to CX maturity. And even though 79% of Indian firms today agree that CX is a means to drive revenue, only 17% of businesses are able to provide 'exceptional' customer service. This leaves a lot of headroom for growth and direction by industry experts on how to create new growth pathways.

The upcoming Bengaluru edition of Team Marksmen Network's CX Transformation Conclave, set to be held on March 21st 2025, will delve deep into the art and science of crafting customer-centric strategies. With an array of industry luminaries sharing their insights, the conclave aims to equip businesses with the tools to build future-ready capabilities, tap into emerging technologies, and craft meaningful connections with their customers. Expect thought-provoking discussions, actionable takeaways, and a unique opportunity to engage with pioneers shaping the future of CX, who will deliberate on:

Omnichannel integration for improved CX

EX for CX: Building high performance customer service teams

Leveraging AI to modernize customer journey mapping

The 3 A's of Next-Gen Customer Experience

Balancing digital interaction with human empathy

...and much more

The key lies in leveraging technology that doesn't just sit atop the CX strategies but truly integrates with them. Putting people first while integrating tech enhances the ability to connect with customers, while retaining the human touch. A few companies embody this spirit of change and innovation, and they will be recognised as Masters of CX. These organisations have thoughtfully crafted CX that is rooted in purpose, delivering experiences that are supercharged and impactful while being acutely focused on discovering and delivering on critical customer needs.

This industry-centric platform has been brought to life by its industry partners, namely the Presenting Partner NICE, AI Transformation Partner Exotel, and Associate Partner Ubona Technologies.

Offering his thoughts ahead of the event, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and MD, Team Marksmen Network, said, "Customer experience is no longer just about service; it's about creating meaningful, memorable moments at every touchpoint. As technology continues to redefine these interactions, businesses have a unique opportunity to turn customer engagement into a true competitive advantage. The CX Transformation Conclave is a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, uncover strategies, and explore the limitless possibilities of technology-driven CX innovation."

To know more about this unique initiative, write to Team Marksmen at contact@teammarksmen.com.

About Team Marksmen

Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 50 events that have featured 1500+ brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine 'in Focus' focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Meanwhile, through strategic initiatives like Marksmen Media, it helps organisations achieve objective through a plethora of bespoke digital and content strategies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646186/Team_Marksmen_CX2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646187/Team_Marksmen_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transforming-customer-experiences-unleashing-technologys-potential-302406912.html