Connemara Holiday Lettings
Connemara Holiday Lettings unveils why Connemara is the perfect holiday destination for winter and spring escapes in Ireland
Connemara, Ireland
As travellers seek unique and tranquil escapes, off-season travel is rising in popularity. On Ireland's west coast, Connemara is becoming a top choice for winter and spring getaways, offering breathtaking landscapes, cosy stays, and an authentic Irish experience.
Recent reports show off-season travel is growing as visitors prioritise affordability, serenity, and cultural connections. Tourism Ireland's campaigns have generated 16.5 million impressions, boosting visits during quieter months. In 2023, 6.3 million foreign visitors spent over 51 million nights in Ireland, with 40.6% travelling for holidays. Visitor spending reached €7.3 billion, averaging €1,171 per person, highlighting the economic benefits of off-peak tourism.
Connemara Holiday Lettings has seen rising demand for winter and spring stays as more travellers discover the region's charms beyond summer. "People realise Connemara's beauty isn't limited to summer", says Yvonne Flaherty, CEO of Connemara Holiday Lettings. "Winter and spring bring their own magic-dramatic landscapes, Irish music in cosy pubs, and a true sense of place without crowds".
Connemara Holiday Lettings offers a curated selection of homes, from seaside cottages to mountain-view retreats-ideal for an immersive, rejuvenating escape.
With off-season travel gaining momentum, now is the perfect time to experience Connemara without the summer rush. For more information or to book your next getaway, please visit Connemara Holiday Lettings.
