The World Bank is inviting consultants to submit proposals for a technical study on a 350 MW to 400 MW solar project with battery energy storage in Tunisia. The deadline for applications is March 24. The World Bank is looking to recruit a technical consultant that will advise on a proposed large-scale solar-plus-battery storage project in Tunisia. The consultancy work will centre around a planned 350 MW to 400 MW solar plant with an accompanying battery energy storage system. The chosen consultant will provide recommendations on the optimal configuration of the hybrid power plant and conduct a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...