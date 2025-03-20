Taiwan-based research firm EnergyTrend says market optimism in China has driven up solar module prices, while production of modules, cells, and wafers has increased month on month. Taiwanese research institute EnergyTrend has reported that solar module prices in China are on a "consistent uptrend. " Its latest report said tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module prices "rebounded sharply" and were widely quoted between CNY 0. 70 ($0. 097)/W and CNY 0. 75/W, reinforcing "bullish" market sentiment. "Initially, manufacturers tested the waters with small price hikes of CNY 0. 01 to 0. 02/W," ...

