Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

This program will continue to further define the structurally complex Tillex copper mineralization within areas of limited drilling as well as in the down dip and along strike direction.

In September and November (see MEK news releases dated 05 September 2024 and November 26, 2024 respectively), Metals Creek drilled:

63.9 Meters (m) of 1.94% Copper (Cu)and 10.22 g/t Silver (Ag) in diamond drill hole (DDH) TX 24-021. (see MEK news release dated 22 October 2024)

in diamond drill hole (DDH) TX 24-021. (see MEK news release dated 22 October 2024) 110m of 1.69% Cu and 7.05 g/t Ag in hole TX24-020 (see MEK news release dated 24 October 2024)

in hole TX24-020 (see MEK news release dated 24 October 2024) 92.05m of 2.12% Cu and 12.18 g/t Ag (see MEK news release dated 31 October 2024) in hole TX24-022 at the Tillex Copper Project.

(see MEK news release dated 31 October 2024) in hole TX24-022 at the Tillex Copper Project. 7.9m of 1.27% Cu and 3.42 g/t Ag ( see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-025

see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-025 21m of 1.00% Cu and 2.18 g/t Ag (see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-026

(see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-026 41.3m of 1.51% Cu and 9.39 g/t Ag (see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-027

(see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-027 15.20m of 1.87% Cu and 4.81 g/t Ag (see MEK news release dated 27 February 2025) in hole TX24-028

Results from this program will be released once received and compiled.

The Tillex project is host to the Tillex copper deposit which was originally discovered in 1973 by Westmin Resources Ltd. A historic non 43-101 compliant near surface resource of 1,338,000 tonnes grading 1.56% Copper (Cu) was calculated in 1990 by Pacifica Resources Ltd (Source; Pacifica Resources Ltd., 2005-6 Canadian Mines Handbook, page 318). Mineralization is primarily as chalcopyrite with minor bornite and accessory lead, zinc and silver. However, management notes this calculation does not meet the standards as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", and has not been independently validated or verified by the Corporation and should not be relied upon.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

