Four Kearns Rotolo Law Attorneys Named to 2025 NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists; Victor A. Rotolo Marks 20th Year of Inclusion

Kearns Rotolo Law announces the partners and attorneys named to the 2025 NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, highlighting Victor A. Rotolo's two decades of inclusion.

Kearns Rotolo Law, a Hunterdon County-based law firm, is honored to recognize Anthony P. Kearns III and Victor A. Rotolo for being named to the 2025 NJ Super Lawyers list, and Charles C. Rifici and Christopher J. Vaccaro for being named to this year's NJ Rising Stars list. Additionally, the Firm applauds Mr. Rotolo on his 20th consecutive year of inclusion on the NJ Super Lawyers list, an accomplishment shared by fewer than 100 attorneys throughout the State.

2025 NJ Super Lawyers Selections

Kearns Rotolo Law Attorneys selected to the NJ Super Lawyers list

"Victor joins a very small group of New Jersey attorneys who have been so recognized, and I am very proud of him for this achievement," said Mr. Kearns, managing partner of the Firm. "Earning this recognition consistently for 20 years attests to Victor's commitment to the practice of law and the consistency with which he represents the best interests of our clients. I am honored to be included on this list with him."

Thomson Reuters conducts the selection process for these lists according to standards set forth in the Super Lawyers Selection Methodology.

"I also want to publicly congratulate Charles and Christopher on their accomplishment. Having four attorneys from our Firm selected for this recognition is a testament to how closely we collaborate to provide our clients with the highest caliber of representation we can offer," Mr. Kearns added.

"I am truly humbled to be named to the list of NJ Super Lawyers for the 20th straight year. I am fortunate to be part of a firm that works as a team to achieve the best results for our clients," stated Mr. Rotolo, the Firm's founding partner.

While Mr. Rotolo has been included on this list each year since 2006, this is Mr. Kearn's second year of inclusion, having joined the Firm in 2022 after serving as the Hunterdon County Prosecutor for two consecutive terms. This year marks the ninth year Mr. Rifici has been selected to the Rising Stars list and the third year for Mr. Vaccaro.

Kearns Rotolo Law focuses on matters pertaining to Divorce and Family Law, Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, DUIs, and Wills and Estates. The Firm, located at 502 U.S. 22, Lebanon, NJ, primarily serves clients from Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties. For more information or a consultation, please call (908) 534-7900.

