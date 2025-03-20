Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 12:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners

Finanznachrichten News

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS

Action Car Detailing
Automobile Detailing
www.actioncardetailing.ca

Advanced Massage Therapy
Massage Therapy
www.advanced-massage.ca

Anchor of Hope Counselling & Wellness
Counselling Services
www.anchorofhopecounselling.ca

Anderson Family Vision Care
Opticians/Optometrist
www.andersonvisioncare.ca

Arctic Spas Manitoba
Hot Tubs & Spas
www.arcticspasmanitoba.ca

Auto Show Sales & Finance
Truck Sales & Leasing / Automobile Dealers Pre-Owned
www.autoshowwinnipeg.com

Belvidere Construction
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
www.belvidereconstruction.com

Budget Blinds of Winnipeg
Window Treatments / Coverings
www.budgetblinds.com

Carvista
Recreational Vehicles
www.carvista.ca

CAZ 3D Printing
3D Printing Company
www.caz3d.com

Children's Dental World
Orthodontists
www.childrensdentalworld.ca

Class A Service Ltd
Maid - House Cleaning Services
www.classaservice.com

Cleanr Property Maintenance
Snow Removal
www.gocleanr.com/winnipeg

Cottage Bakery
Bakery
www.cottagebakerywinnipeg.com

Creative Design Contractors
Home Renovation / Construction-General
www.creativecontractors.ca

Floor Country Canada
Flooring - Hardwood
www.floorcountry.ca

Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.
Solariums, Sunrooms & Skylights
www.sunshadeltd.com

Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc
Stucco
www.griffithplaster.ca

Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors
Windows & Doors
www.hitechwindows.ca

Integrity Roofing
Roofing Contractor
www.integrityroofinginc.ca

Jamrock Security
Alarm Systems
www.jamrocksecurity.ca

Judy Lindsay Team Realty
Real Estate - Residential
www.judylindsay.com

KCD Quartz & Granite Inc
Countertops
www.kcdcountertops.ca

Kildonan Tree Service
Tree Services
www.kildonantreeservice.com

LifeSmart Medical Osborne
Medical Clinic - Private
www.lifesmarthealth.ca

Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd
Carpet & Rug Cleaning
www.littleluxuries.ca

Lockmish Locksmith Services
Locksmith
www.lockmish.com

Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic
Denture Clinic
www.MinukandKoster.com

Mission Repair Centre
Computer / Cell Phone Service & Repair
www.missionrepaircentre.ca

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
https://mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/winnipeg

Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals
Waste and Junk Removal
www.mrgarbage.ca

OConnor Business Brokers
Business Brokers
www.oconnorbusinessbrokers.com

Olympic Building Centre
Building Materials
www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca

Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.
Insulation Contractor
www.penta.ca

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
Window Cleaning
www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com

Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic
Hair Restoration
www.pinettehair.com

River City Environmental
Mould Inspection Remediators
www.rivercityenvironmental.ca

River City Environmental Asbestos
Asbestos Abatement
www.rivercityenvironmental.ca

Santa Lucia Pizza
Restaurants - Pizza
www.santaluciapizza.com

Shelley Shearer School of Dance
School - Dance
www.shelleyshearerdance.ca

Sylvan Learning of North Winnipeg &
Sylvan Learning of West Winnipeg
Tutoring
www.sylvanlearning.com

Tesseract Environmental Consulting
Environmental Consultant
www.tesseractenviro.com

The Beauty Theory Esthetics Supply
Esthetics / Beauty Supplier
www.thebeautytheory.ca

The Pleasant Plumber
Plumbing Contractor
www.thepleasantplumber.ca

Trapp Doors Inc.
Garage & Overhead Doors
www.trappdoors.ca

Upper Edge Property Management
Property Management
www.upperedgepm.com

Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery
Jewellers
www.vandenbergs.ca

Vintage and Vogue Photography
Photographers
www.vintageandvoguephotography.ca

Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium
Funeral Services
www.voyagefuneralhomes.com

Windeck
Deck & Patio Contractors
www.windeck.ca

Winnipeg Hearing Centres
Hearing Services
www.winnipeghearing.com

Wraptors Decals
Automobile Wrapping
www.wraptorsdecals.ca

Learn more about 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
