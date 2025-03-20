Announcing the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS

Action Car Detailing

Automobile Detailing

www.actioncardetailing.ca Advanced Massage Therapy

Massage Therapy

www.advanced-massage.ca Anchor of Hope Counselling & Wellness

Counselling Services

www.anchorofhopecounselling.ca Anderson Family Vision Care

Opticians/Optometrist

www.andersonvisioncare.ca Arctic Spas Manitoba

Hot Tubs & Spas

www.arcticspasmanitoba.ca Auto Show Sales & Finance

Truck Sales & Leasing / Automobile Dealers Pre-Owned

www.autoshowwinnipeg.com Belvidere Construction

Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

www.belvidereconstruction.com Budget Blinds of Winnipeg

Window Treatments / Coverings

www.budgetblinds.com Carvista

Recreational Vehicles

www.carvista.ca CAZ 3D Printing

3D Printing Company

www.caz3d.com Children's Dental World

Orthodontists

www.childrensdentalworld.ca Class A Service Ltd

Maid - House Cleaning Services

www.classaservice.com Cleanr Property Maintenance

Snow Removal

www.gocleanr.com/winnipeg Cottage Bakery

Bakery

www.cottagebakerywinnipeg.com Creative Design Contractors

Home Renovation / Construction-General

www.creativecontractors.ca Floor Country Canada

Flooring - Hardwood

www.floorcountry.ca Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.

Solariums, Sunrooms & Skylights

www.sunshadeltd.com Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc

Stucco

www.griffithplaster.ca Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors

Windows & Doors

www.hitechwindows.ca Integrity Roofing

Roofing Contractor

www.integrityroofinginc.ca Jamrock Security

Alarm Systems

www.jamrocksecurity.ca Judy Lindsay Team Realty

Real Estate - Residential

www.judylindsay.com KCD Quartz & Granite Inc

Countertops

www.kcdcountertops.ca Kildonan Tree Service

Tree Services

www.kildonantreeservice.com LifeSmart Medical Osborne

Medical Clinic - Private

www.lifesmarthealth.ca Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd

Carpet & Rug Cleaning

www.littleluxuries.ca Lockmish Locksmith Services

Locksmith

www.lockmish.com Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic

Denture Clinic

www.MinukandKoster.com Mission Repair Centre

Computer / Cell Phone Service & Repair

www.missionrepaircentre.ca MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

https://mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/winnipeg Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals

Waste and Junk Removal

www.mrgarbage.ca OConnor Business Brokers

Business Brokers

www.oconnorbusinessbrokers.com Olympic Building Centre

Building Materials

www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.

Insulation Contractor

www.penta.ca Picture Perfect Window Cleaning

Window Cleaning

www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic

Hair Restoration

www.pinettehair.com River City Environmental

Mould Inspection Remediators

www.rivercityenvironmental.ca River City Environmental Asbestos

Asbestos Abatement

www.rivercityenvironmental.ca Santa Lucia Pizza

Restaurants - Pizza

www.santaluciapizza.com Shelley Shearer School of Dance

School - Dance

www.shelleyshearerdance.ca Sylvan Learning of North Winnipeg &

Sylvan Learning of West Winnipeg

Tutoring

www.sylvanlearning.com Tesseract Environmental Consulting

Environmental Consultant

www.tesseractenviro.com The Beauty Theory Esthetics Supply

Esthetics / Beauty Supplier

www.thebeautytheory.ca The Pleasant Plumber

Plumbing Contractor

www.thepleasantplumber.ca Trapp Doors Inc.

Garage & Overhead Doors

www.trappdoors.ca Upper Edge Property Management

Property Management

www.upperedgepm.com Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery

Jewellers

www.vandenbergs.ca Vintage and Vogue Photography

Photographers

www.vintageandvoguephotography.ca Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium

Funeral Services

www.voyagefuneralhomes.com Windeck

Deck & Patio Contractors

www.windeck.ca Winnipeg Hearing Centres

Hearing Services

www.winnipeghearing.com Wraptors Decals

Automobile Wrapping

www.wraptorsdecals.ca

Learn more about 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402

Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

