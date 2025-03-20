Announcing the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS
Action Car Detailing
Advanced Massage Therapy
Anchor of Hope Counselling & Wellness
Anderson Family Vision Care
Arctic Spas Manitoba
Auto Show Sales & Finance
Belvidere Construction
Budget Blinds of Winnipeg
Carvista
CAZ 3D Printing
Children's Dental World
Class A Service Ltd
Cleanr Property Maintenance
Cottage Bakery
Creative Design Contractors
Floor Country Canada
Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.
Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc
Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors
Integrity Roofing
Jamrock Security
Judy Lindsay Team Realty
KCD Quartz & Granite Inc
Kildonan Tree Service
LifeSmart Medical Osborne
Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd
Lockmish Locksmith Services
Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic
Mission Repair Centre
MNP Ltd.
Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals
OConnor Business Brokers
Olympic Building Centre
Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.
Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic
River City Environmental
River City Environmental Asbestos
Santa Lucia Pizza
Shelley Shearer School of Dance
Sylvan Learning of North Winnipeg &
Tesseract Environmental Consulting
The Beauty Theory Esthetics Supply
The Pleasant Plumber
Trapp Doors Inc.
Upper Edge Property Management
Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery
Vintage and Vogue Photography
Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium
Windeck
Winnipeg Hearing Centres
Wraptors Decals
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
