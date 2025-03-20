HireRoad Names Seasoned Tech Leader Timothy Hawkes as Chief Technology Officer

Leading HR analytics software company HireRoad is proud to name Timothy Hawkes as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Tim brings a wealth of knowledge to the company, with nearly 30 years of analytics and technology experience in addition to managing high-performing global tech teams. He will report directly to HireRoad CEO John Federman and will oversee the company's technology infrastructure across all products in its portfolio of HR solutions.

Tim most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Technology for financial technology and services provider Vestmark. In this role, he led all software engineering, including development, infrastructure, quality assurance, testing automation and information security. Prior to working at Vestmark, Tim spent more than eight years as Head of Engineering, Investment Management at hedge fund and private equity administrator SS&C Technologies. At SS&C, he was responsible for the design and development of the company's suite of investment management applications, partnering with the product development, sales, InfoSec and DevOps teams. Before SS&C, Tim served as Head of Application and Data Management at American Student Assistance with responsibility for all data and applications.

"Tim comes to HireRoad with an impressive background, holding senior level positions with industry leading brands," said Federman. "He is an experienced Senior Technology Executive with comprehensive expertise across the entire software development lifecycle, from product design and architecture to operations in highly regulated industries defined by the most stringent requirements in cyber security."

While his vast experience speaks for itself, Tim is revered for his high level of expertise driving technology, product, and team transformation initiatives. He is a people-first leader, with a proven track record of building, scaling and managing high-performing global teams of more than 200 professionals.

"I am thrilled to join the HireRoad team and looking forward to putting my expertise to work for an innovative brand with technology touching so many areas of the HR experience, from recruitment software to LMS and analytics platforms," said Tim. "HireRoad's accomplishments to date have been impressive, and I look forward to building further on its strong foundation and reputation across markets."

Tim will work closely with VP of Engineering & Product Development Joe Carpenski to continue to elevate HireRoad's technological capabilities and drive innovation forward.

To learn more about HireRoad, visit them online at https://hireroad.com .

About HireRoad:

HireRoad is a leading global provider of HR solutions spanning recruitment, onboarding, learning, and analytics software. Driven by PeopleInsight by HireRoad, our best-in-class people analytics solution, we unify disparate HR datasets to provide businesses with actionable insights within a record five days. Our mission is to help our customers maximize the impact of their HR technology through a deeper understanding and optimization of their most significant investment- their people. With over 400 customers across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and Canada markets, HireRoad empowers HR teams through data-driven insights, customized support from our team of experts, and a transparent, cost-effective approach to meet companies where they are at in their people data journey.

