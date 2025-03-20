MiNA Therapeutics Limited, the pioneer in small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics, has appointed Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors and has promoted Bríd Ryan, Ph.D., MPH, to Chief Scientific Officer, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Research.

Dr. Bischofberger is a recognised leader in the biotechnology field, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos Bio. Prior to this, Dr. Bischofberger was Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Scientific Officer at Gilead Sciences where he presided over the development and approval of more than 25 medicines. He holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from ETH Zurich and is a fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science. Dr. Bischofberger also serves on the Boards of Kronos Bio and Vir Biotechnology.

"I am delighted to join MiNA's Board of Directors at an exciting time for the company," said Dr. Bischofberger, Non-Executive Director of MiNA Therapeutics. "I have been impressed with the capabilities of MiNA's RNAa platform and am excited by its potential to treat genetic diseases."

"Norbert has a distinguished track record of developing transformational medicines and world-leading businesses," said Professor Sir Robert Lechler, Independent Chairman of MiNA Therapeutics' Board of Directors. "The Board and I look forward to benefiting from his extensive expertise."

Dr. Ryan joined MiNA Therapeutics in 2021. Previously, she spent 14 years at the National Cancer Institute where she was a Stadtman tenure-track investigator leading a team focussed on lung cancer research. She has published widely in oncology, precision medicine, and biomarkers. Dr. Ryan has a Ph.D. in Cancer Biology and Master of Public Health from the University College Dublin. In her new role, Dr. Ryan will continue working closely with Troels Koch Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, and Robert Place, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Innovation.

"I am honoured to take on this new role and to lead the research activities of RNAa therapeutics for the benefit of patients," said Dr. Ryan, Chief Scientific Officer of MiNA Therapeutics.

"I congratulate Bríd on her promotion and commend her on the outstanding leadership she has shown, culminating in the recent nomination of a promising investigational medicine for the treatment of sickle cell disease," said Robert Habib, Chief Executive Officer of MiNA Therapeutics.

About MiNA Therapeutics

MiNA Therapeutics is the leader in small activating RNA therapeutics. Harnessing innate mechanisms of gene activation, small activating RNA therapeutics are a revolutionary new class of medicines that can restore normal function to patients' cells. We are advancing a proprietary pipeline of new medicines with an initial focus on cancer and genetic diseases, while collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply our technology platform across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Based on our unique know-how in RNA activation we are expanding the possibilities of RNA-based medicine for patients. For more information, visit www.minatx.com.

