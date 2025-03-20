Noria Corp. is acquired by Reliability Won, a Battery Ventures-backed platform providing asset-reliability training and services across industries

Reliability Won, an industrial services platform focused on improving asset reliability and backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced it has acquired Noria Corp., a leading provider of lubrication and oil analysis services, conferences and software.

Noria is Reliability Won's second acquisition, joining Mobius Institute, a provider of vibration-analysis training and certification. Noria and Mobius will continue to operate as independent brands within the Reliability Won group, leveraging complementary strengths and go-to-market relationships to create a more comprehensive services offering helping companies manage asset-reliability, condition-monitoring and precision-maintenance technologies.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a subsidiary in León, Mexico, Noria has built a strong reputation for its expertise in lubrication and oil analysis. Through services, training and software, Noria helps a wide range of blue-chip organizations optimize their reliability programs and extend asset life through its software and service offerings.

Mobius, meanwhile, offers a range of asset-reliability training and certification products targeted primarily at vibration analysis, as well as processes involving infrared and ultrasound technologies. Together, the two companies will offer a comprehensive suite of training and service offerings for maintenance and reliability engineers globally across industries including pharmaceuticals, food-and-beverage, energy, manufacturing, automotive and transportation.

"Noria's mission has always been to help organizations optimize machine reliability and safety through better lubrication practices," said Jim Fitch, Noria's founder. "Joining Reliability Won allows us to accelerate this impact. Together, we can provide even greater value to our customers and empower reliability professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to improve their operational performance."

Noria will continue to operate under its established brand, leveraging Reliability Won's commercial resources and international presence to accelerate growth and expand its offerings. Jim Fitch will support the business going forward as a technical advisor, while Noria's current president, Bennett Fitch, will continue to lead the day-to-day business. In Latin America, Noria's subsidiary will be led by Oscar Trujillo with technical and strategic support from its founder Gerardo Trujillo.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noria to the Reliability Won family," said Marcus Pillion, Reliability Won Group CEO. "Noria's expertise enhances our ability to provide a full range of services to our shared customer base. Noria's focus on lubrication and oil analysis is highly complementary to Mobius Institute's specialization in vibration analysis. With the acquisition, we are uniting two high-profile brands and are excited by the continued growth opportunities available for both businesses."

The acquisition of Noria is the latest milestone in Reliability Won's strategy to build a global family of asset-reliability and condition-monitoring companies. Going forward, Reliability Won is striving to expand the portfolio into additional industrial training, certification, and specialized product and service offerings.

"Combining the strengths of Mobius and Noria is a natural step in our vision to create a global leader in asset-reliability and condition monitoring," said Zack Smotherman, a general partner at Battery Ventures who serves on Reliability Won's board. "We continue to be excited about additional acquisition opportunities that we believe will be additive to Reliability Won's current suite of offerings."

About Noria Corporation

Noria Corporation is a global leader in lubrication management and oil analysis services, dedicated to empowering maintenance professionals and reliability engineers to achieve world-class reliability standards. Noria's team of domain experts is unmatched in the field of tribology, lubrication and oil analysis. Its training programs, educational resources, and consulting services are available in more than 40 countries and ten different languages. Noria is headquartered in Tulsa, OK with a subsidiary in León, Mexico. Learn more at www.noria.com.

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers, and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. Mobius delivers training via public, in-plant, and online education programs and has trained and certified more than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries since 2005 with thousands more engaged through distance learning programs and Mobius's online community MOBIUS CONNECT. Learn more at https://www.mobiusinstitute.com/mina/.

About Reliability Won

Reliability Won has been established to create a leading, global asset-reliability and industrial services family of companies focused on industrial training, certification, and specialized products services. The Reliability Won platform began in February 2024 with an initial investment in Mobius Institute, a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and precision maintenance education. Since the initial investment in Mobius, Reliability Won has acquired Vibration Institute of Australia, a provider of vibration analysis training to expand its presence in Australia, and most recently Noria.

About Battery

Battery Ventures partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320803895/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Buckman

Marketing Partner

becky@battery.com

(650) 292-2077