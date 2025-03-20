Altair Engineering and JetZero Join Forces to Propel Aerospace Innovation

Altair's technology and JetZero's unique blended wing airplane unite to reshape the future of aviation

TROY, Mich., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and JetZero, a company dedicated to developing the world's first commercial blended wing airplane, have joined forces to drive next-generation aerospace innovation. The blended-wing airplane promises to deliver greater fuel efficiency, more expansive range, and a lighter, more aerodynamic design than conventional airliners. Through the design of the airplane alone, JetZero estimates up to 50% reduced fuel consumption and associated emissions. JetZero is utilizing Altair® FlightStream - part of the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform - to perform advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, reduce computational costs, and streamline innovation and time to market.

"Altair is delighted that JetZero, a true pioneer in the world of aerospace today, is leveraging our simulation and AI technology to push limits in airplane design," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "JetZero's vision is to reshape aviation to usher in a more efficient, more sustainable aerospace industry - we share this same vision. There is no better technology portfolio today to accelerate design, reduce complexity, and expand boundaries in aerospace than Altair's."

"JetZero uses Altair technology because it helps us deliver on our mission of making the biggest leap forward in aviation since the dawn of the jet age," said Tom O'Leary, co-founder and chief executive officer, JetZero. "With FlightStream and other tools within the Altair portfolio, our team can run the simulations on an accelerated time frame, at scale, and with the simplicity we need to transform an industry. The Z4 airplane is inevitable, and Altair is helping us to shape the future of aviation."

Altair solutions help JetZero bridge the gap between high-fidelity CFD simulation and engineering, allowing JetZero to solve conceptual and preliminary design challenges on aerodynamic surfaces and structures faster and more efficiently than any other solver. FlightStream's unparalleled computational speeds and low hardware footprint - coupled with a streamlined user interface and robust aerodynamic solver - make it an invaluable tool for rapid early-stage design iterations and in-depth aerodynamic studies.

JetZero is also a member of the Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP). Through ASAP, JetZero gains affordable, flexible access to Altair's entire portfolio of simulation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including solutions to conduct interior noise studies.

Blended wing airplanes differ from traditional tube-and-wing designs in that the aircraft's wings are blended seamlessly with its body, allowing all body surfaces to produce lift and minimize drag. A wider body also increases the interior space, elevating the passenger experience or maximizing payload for a freighter variant. The blended wing body is a more efficient structure, reducing weight and noise compared to conventional aircraft designs. With the engines mounted on the top back, engine noise will be directed upwards on takeoff and landing, reducing noise for the communities neighboring the airport. JetZero plans to achieve its designs' first full-scale flight in 2027.

To learn more about Altair, visit https://altair.com/. To learn more about JetZero, visit https://www.jetzero.aero/.

About JetZero

JetZero is developing the world's first commercial blended wing body airplane. With up to 50% lower fuel burn compared to existing commercial airliners, JetZero's Z4 offers the aviation industry a clear path to delivering a 200-290 passenger airplane with 5,000 nautical mile range for the high-demand middle-market, while reducing its carbon footprint. Working alongside the US Air Force, NASA, and the FAA, and backed by decades of investment and research into blended wing technology, JetZero looks to enter commercial service in 2030.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

