Vesuvius Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Vesuvius plc

20 March 2025

Notification of Change in Director's Details

Vesuvius plc announces that Eva Lindqvist, Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Videndum plc with effect from 1 April 2025 and will become the Senior Independent Director at the Videndum Annual General Meeting in 2025. Eva has also confirmed that she will be standing down from her role as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee of Tele2 AB at their Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2025.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.4.9R of the Listing Rules.

