Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, announces that, with its Canadian distributors R2 Gaming Inc., it has signed a master leasing agreement with Société des casinos du Québec Inc., the casino division of Loto-Québec.

The initial order from Loto-Québec is for twelve (12) Jackpot Blitz® casino machines.

Jackpot Blitz® will be initially introduced into these four Loto-Québec casino properties:

Casino de Montréal (Montreal)

Casino du Lac-Leamy (Gatineau)

Casino de Mont-Tremblant (Mont Tremblant)

Casino de Charlevoix (La Malbaie)

Installations at each of these properties is scheduled for March 2025.

Players can look forward to nonstop action with many benefits including:

Socially interactive multiplayer poker action

Tournaments

Exciting in-table side-action and mini-games coming soon

The Company and Loto-Québec will be in discussions to expand Jackpot Blitz® deployments throughout Loto-Québec properties across the Province of Québec, following the initial deployment, as a part of Loto-Québec's poker strategy.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec is a crown corporation and sole operator of casinos and gaming halls in the Canadian province of Québec. The corporation also operates a video lottery network and online gambling via its lotoquebec.com website. It is a member of the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation and administers regional and national games within the Province. Québec is Canada's second largest province by population with over 9 million residents.

More information about Loto-Québec and its casino properties can be found at:

https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/portal/home

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245332

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.