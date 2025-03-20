Breaking Barriers in Crypto Payments: Nicky Partners With NameSilo to Introduce Crypto Payments for Domain and Hosting Services

Nicky, a crypto payment platform, has partnered with NameSilo, one of the world's top 10 domain registrars, to allow customers and resellers worldwide to pay with crypto. This partnership marks a significant step in making crypto payments more accessible and widely accepted alongside traditional payment methods in the domain industry.

With a global customer base and a strong reseller network, NameSilo is recognized for offering affordable domain and hosting services. By integrating Nicky's crypto payment system, the company enables users to pay for domains, hosting, and related services using digital currencies.

"At NameSilo, we are always looking for ways to offer greater flexibility and value to our customers," said Kristaps Ronka, CEO at NameSilo. "With more people using crypto for everyday transactions, this partnership with Nicky allows us to reach a wider audience and meet the demand for more payment options."

Nicky simplifies crypto payments for both the payer and the recipient, ensuring a smooth and accessible payment experience. The integration allows NameSilo to accept multiple cryptocurrencies within its checkout process alongside existing payment methods. Customers can choose their preferred pay method, while NameSilo expands its reach without the technical challenges often linked to crypto transactions.

"This partnership is a major step toward breaking down barriers to make crypto more accessible and widely accepted as a payment option in the domain industry" said Thomas Medard, COOat Nicky. "By integrating with NameSilo, we're giving millions of users the ability to pay with crypto without extra steps or complexity, making crypto assets more usable in everyday online services."

The collaboration between NameSilo and Nicky provides a secure and accessible way for individuals and businesses to pay for their online presence using cryptocurrency. As digital currencies continue to gain adoption, this integration helps ensure that NameSilo customers have more payment choices that align with the evolving landscape of online transactions.

For more information about NameSilo, visit https://namesilo.com . To learn more about Nicky, visit https://nicky.me .

About NameSilo

NameSilo is one of the world's largest domain registrars, offering affordable domain registration, hosting, and web services to millions of users worldwide. With a focus on security, transparency, and user-friendly solutions, NameSilo is a trusted choice for individuals and businesses looking to establish their online presence.

About Nicky

Nicky is a crypto payment platform designed to simplify crypto transactions. By offering a straightforward payment experience, Nicky allows businesses to accept multiple cryptocurrencies, making digital payments more accessible for individuals, freelancers, and businesses worldwide.

