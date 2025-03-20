Vheda Health Launches 2025 Educational Series for Health Plans Focused on Engagement, Medical Cost Savings, and Improved Health Outcomes

A six-part series to tackle key challenges facing health plans, such as health equity, maternal and behavioral health, quality ratings, and chronic disease management

Vheda Health, a nationally certified Minority Business and leader in virtual health engagement, is proud to announce the launch of a 6-Part Educational Series designed for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP health plans. This series will provide real-world case studies, combined with proven playbooks health insurers can use that increases engagement, lowers medical cost, and improves quality scores, creating health equity for all.

The series will be delivered through a mix of executive learning series, conference presentations, and educational campaigns, providing health insurance leaders with critical knowledge they can action with their populations for immediate ROI.

The first session, "Advancing Health Equity with Virtual Care," debuted at the Medicaid Innovations Forum in collaboration with Aetna Better Health of Florida and demonstrated 80%+ engagement rates among hard-to-reach Medicaid members and measurable ROI through chronic care models.

Sessions Include:

Advancing Health Equity with Virtual Care

Boosting Health Plan Quality Ratings

Improving Maternal Health for Hard-to-Reach Populations

Chronic Disease Management and ROI for Health Plans

Addressing Behavioral Health, SDoH and Member Engagement in Virtual Programs

Value-Based Payment Models in the Digital Age

To receive more details and stay updated on the full series, click here to sign up.

Attendees will gain access to case studies, metrics-driven results, and strategies to replicate these successes. "This series is the first of its kind focused on underserved populations. The practical, data-driven strategies in these sessions will enable your health plan to increase member engagement, lower medical costs, and improve health outcomes," said Kerry Lee Perry, Chief Marketing Officer at Vheda Health. "By bringing together thought leaders and real-world success stories, we're empowering health plans with solutions that help them navigate these complex challenges with confidence."

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, maternal health, and behavioral health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

