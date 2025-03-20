Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Showcase Advantages of 60 GHz mmWave Solutions at WISPAMERICA 2025

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced its plans to attend WISPAMERICA OKC and showcase the Company's latest innovative 60 GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions designed to provide next-generation connectivity for wireless Internet service providers (WISPs).

As the demand for high-speed, reliable internet access continues to grow, Peraso's 60 GHz FWA technology delivers faster, more efficient broadband in challenging environments where other solutions, such as fiber, are not cost effective to operate. During the show, members of Peraso's leadership, including Mike Hamilton, Vice President, Business Development and Dr. Nadine Hatto, Senior Director, Product Marketing, will be available to discuss how the Company's advanced mmWave solutions provide unmatched speeds and low latency, helping WISPs meet the needs of data-hungry consumers and businesses.

"The performance and cost benefits of Peraso's 60 GHz technology position it as a game-changer for WISPs aiming to power the next generation of broadband," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We're excited to attend WISPAMERICA and showcase how our innovative mmWave solutions are enabling high-speed connectivity."

For more than a decade Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24 GHz - 71 GHz), Peraso's technology is attractive to WISPs of all sizes. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60 GHz solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market and are being used in several applications, as demand for the technology continues to grow.

Representatives from Peraso will be at WISPAMERICA in Oklahoma City from March 24-27, 2025, to connect with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers. Stop by booth #541 to explore new opportunities and discover the advantages of Peraso's mmWave solutions for FWA. For more information on WISPAMERICA, visit: http://wispaevents.org.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

