Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
OpenBots Launches Suite of AI Agents for Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management Revolutionary AI-Powered Automation to Optimize Healthcare Operations

SUNRISE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / OpenBots Inc. is transforming healthcare financial operations with the launch of its AI-powered suite of eight Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Agents. These cutting-edge AI Agents are designed to streamline critical healthcare administrative processes, enabling immediate ROI, enhanced patient self-service, and real-time operational process insights for healthcare providers.

OpenBots healthcare rcm

OpenBots healthcare rcm
OpenBots healthcare rcm with AI Agents

The AI Agents included in this suite automate key revenue cycle processes, including:

  • Patient Intake & Referral

  • Eligibility & Verification

  • Prior Authorization

  • Fax Indexing & Classification

  • Charge Capture & Medical Coding

  • Claims

  • Denials Management

  • Payment Posting

These AI-driven solutions free up healthcare staff to focus on higher-value tasks while reducing administrative bottlenecks and accelerating revenue cycles. By leveraging advanced automation, OpenBots empowers healthcare organizations to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient satisfaction.

"Our AI Agents are a game-changer for healthcare providers looking to optimize their financial operations," said Zia Bhutta, CEO of OpenBots Inc. "By eliminating manual inefficiencies and enabling real-time data insights, our solutions help healthcare organizations enhance their revenue cycles while improving patient engagement. The ROI is multi-fold including FTE savings, significant reduction in error rates and overall reduced revenue collection cycles."

With this launch, OpenBots reaffirms its commitment to delivering intelligent automation solutions that drive digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

For more information about OpenBots' Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management AI Agents, visit https://openbots.ai or contact:
Gabe Skelton, Head of Healthcare AI Solutions.

gs@openbots.ai
1-781-710-8672
OpenBots Inc.

Contact Information

Gabe Skelton
Head of Healthcare AI Solutions
gs@openbots.ai
1-781-710-8672

.

SOURCE: OpenBots



