Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Intersects Multiple Spodumene Pegmatites with over 1% Lithium Oxide and Other Rare Earth Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp" (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the results of Drill Hole LC24-91 and LC24-92 from its 2024 exploratory drill program at the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-91 intersected three lithium zones, and the drill hole LC24-92 intercepted two lower-grade lithium zones (See Tables 1 and 2). Both drill holes have anomalous rare metals, including beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), and rubidium (Rb). Notably, the presence of lithium in the host country rock was identified as the lithium mineral Holmquistite, further underscoring the Property's potential.
Highlights
LC24-91 (Table 1):
Upper lithium Intercept: is 19.6 m wide at 75.95 m drilled depth, averaging 0.57 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O), with anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) 137 ppm, cesium 454 ppm, gallium (Ga) 35 ppm, niobium (Nb) 28 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 58 ppm, and rubidium (Rb) 1,300 ppm. Some other metals also returned anomalous numbers such as barium (Ba) 147 ppm, bismuth (Bi) 56 ppm with two small interceptions of 684 ppm and 377 ppm, nickel 402 ppm with four interceptions of over 1,000 ppm Ni. The mineralized pegmatites in the Upper lithium intercept are thin, in the range of 0.3 m to 1.8 m. A one-meter basement sample also returned 1.23% Li2O at 93.55 m.
Middle Lithium Intercept: is 12.45 m wide at 102.85 m depth averaging 1.02% Li2O, including two high grade pegmatites: Pegmatite 6 (1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85m) and Pegmatite 7 (1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth) with an anomalous basement between Pegmatite 6 and 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 188 ppm, Cs 65 ppm, Ga 46 ppm, Nb 52 ppm, Ta 108 ppm, and Rb 952 ppm.
Lower Lithium Intercept: is 4.55 m wide at 115.30 m depth averaging 0.83% Li2O with two anomalous basement enclaves within Pegmatite 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 154 ppm, Cs 388 ppm, Ga 54 ppm, Nb 63 ppm, Ta 46 ppm, and Rb 1,860 ppm.
LC24-92 (Table 2):
Upper lithium Intercept: is 6 m wide at 134.8 m drilled depth, averaging 0.21% Li2O, with anomalous other rare metals Be 72 ppm, Cs 261 ppm, Ga 33 ppm, Nb 37 ppm, Ta 22 ppm, and Rb 1,138 ppm.
Lower Lithium Intercept: is 25.10 m wide at 146.40 m drilled depth, averaging 0.16 % Li2O, with anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be 233 ppm, Cs 174 ppm, Ga 38 ppm, Nb 68 ppm, Ta 38 ppm, and Rb 1,111 ppm.
Drill Program Details:
Drill hole LC23-91 was drilled at location 5367900.727N, 287094.99E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 219.45 degrees true North and dip -75 with a drilled depth of 160 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.
Drill hole LC23-92 was drilled at location 5367829.575N, 287161.882E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 202.685 degrees true North and dip -70.51 with a drilled depth of 185 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.
The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the Property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.
Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.
Qualified Person:
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-91 Sample assay highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Ba
Be
Bi
Cs
Cu
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Ni
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
10
20
0.1
0.1
10
0.01
0.5
10
5
10
2
0.5
Upper Lithium Intercept
6346177
1159393
75.95
76.95
1
Metasediments
216
45
4.6
222
35
3.5
34.5
803
0.17
31
56
785
28.1
6346178
1159394
76.95
77.95
1
Metasediments
173
<20
2.1
162
29
4.91
24.8
1630
0.35
13
81
562
15.2
6346179
1159395
77.95
78.95
1
Metasediments
134
<20
82.2
135
151
6.22
23.4
1520
0.33
10
93
745
2.2
6346180
1159396
78.95
79.75
0.8
Pegmatite 1
16
237
684
49.3
79
0.57
42.5
4350
0.94
47
<10
211
97.5
6346181
1159397
79.75
80.75
1
Pegmatite 1
13
200
8.1
43.9
<10
0.59
65.4
7380
1.59
85
<10
118
112
6346182
1159398
80.75
81.75
1
Country rock
150
<20
2.9
57.6
47
5.58
18.6
1380
0.30
7
149
241
2.7
6346183
1159399
81.75
82.75
1
Metasediments
107
31
1
279
29
6.11
16.7
4500
0.97
7
160
953
<0.5
6346185
1159401
82.75
83.75
1
Metasediments
<10
<20
5.2
112
43
7.51
15.1
168
0.04
6
1290
445
<0.5
6346186
1159402
83.35
84.35
1
Metasediments
<10
<20
3
27
72
5.81
7.9
63
0.01
<5
1910
105
<0.5
6346187
1159403
84.35
84.65
0.3
Pegmatite 2
27
288
377
143
25
0.6
66.3
8900
1.92
61
44
544
104
6346188
1159404
84.65
85.7
1.05
Country rock
151
40
4.9
816
73
6.61
35.6
2800
0.60
14
264
3260
16.7
6346189
1159405
85.7
86.85
1.15
Country rock
81
22
3
167
97
5.49
30.4
2240
0.48
9
228
792
21.4
6346190
1159406
86.85
87.55
0.7
Pegmatite 3
88
23
0.8
138
<10
0.75
80.6
1380
0.30
53
67
983
127
6346191
1159407
87.55
88.75
1.2
Volcanic
64
<20
3.4
679
87
5.46
13
587
0.13
5
1320
1840
6.4
6346192
1159408
88.75
89.1
0.35
Pegmatite 4
352
294
2.5
1930
<10
3.75
56.7
2290
0.49
30
326
4730
147
6346193
1159409
89.1
90.1
1
Metasediments
308
29
2.4
1540
18
6.75
25.4
3070
0.66
8
439
3810
10
6346195
1159411
90.1
90.6
0.5
Metasediments
343
74
1.4
1620
17
6.33
31.3
4140
0.89
14
301
3970
17.1
6346196
1159412
90.6
91.6
1
Pegmatite 5
30
337
3.6
62.9
<10
0.37
54.1
277
0.06
79
21
210
169
6346197
1159413
91.6
92.55
0.95
Pegmatite 5
25
264
18.6
58.8
<10
0.33
54.3
224
0.05
83
13
191
165
6346198
1159414
92.55
93.55
1
Metasediments
266
32
6.9
1110
55
5.25
24
2440
0.53
12
1090
3000
6.5
6346199
1159415
93.55
94.55
1
Metasediments
142
<20
0.9
254
91
6.72
20.9
5700
1.23
10
101
535
0.6
6346200
1159416
94.55
95.55
1
Metasediments
245
<20
3.4
378
207
7.29
18.3
2560
0.55
6
92
577
<0.5
Total width/Average
75.95
95.55
19.6
147
137
56
454
68
4
35
2655
0.57
28
402
1300
58
6346201
1159417
99
100
1
Metasediments
105
<20
2.4
25.1
40
5.45
19.7
812
0.17
9
74
132
<0.5
6346202
1159418
100
101.00
1
Metasediments
175
<20
0.8
20.8
16
4.81
18.7
797
0.17
8
80
181
1.5
6346203
1159419
101
101.95
0.95
Metasediments
103
<20
1.7
126
24
5.67
19.3
1580
0.34
9
95
643
0.8
6346205
1159421
101.95
102.85
0.9
Pegmatite 6
25
159
949
31.5
12
0.45
34.3
2010
0.43
58
<10
511
84.8
Middle Lithium Intercept
6346206
1159422
102.85
103.80
0.95
Pegmatite 6
<10
195
22.1
91.9
<10
0.55
65.6
8510
1.83
85
<10
1510
144
6346207
1159423
103.80
104.75
0.95
Pegmatite 6
<10
211
6.4
130
<10
0.49
60.1
8380
1.80
72
<10
2370
181
6346208
1159424
104.75
105.70
0.95
Pegmatite 6
<10
188
4.9
81.5
<10
0.54
65.5
6430
1.38
86
<10
1310
166
Including 1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85
6346209
1159425
105.70
106.20
0.5
Pegmatite 6
23
78
14.9
27.6
<10
0.46
43.6
612
0.13
51
10
545
67.4
6346210
1159426
106.20
107.20
1
Metasediments
176
<20
0.7
88.6
35
5.8
19.2
1850
0.40
8
87
504
0.9
6346211
1159427
107.20
108.20
1
Metasediments
156
<20
1
33.6
32
5.38
20.4
1250
0.27
9
97
134
<0.5
6346212
1159428
108.20
109.20
1
Metasediments
228
<20
0.6
30.7
60
5.82
19.7
1470
0.32
9
146
119
<0.5
6346213
1159429
109.20
110.25
1.05
Metasediments
160
<20
0.4
46.8
18
5.8
18.7
1080
0.23
8
134
148
<0.5
6346215
1159431
110.25
111.30
1.05
Metasediments
149
<20
0.7
53.3
35
5.99
19
2400
0.52
8
119
308
<0.5
6346216
1159432
111.30
112.30
1
Pegmatite 7
<10
184
37
71.1
<10
0.63
70.5
7930
1.71
78
<10
1510
95.1
6346217
1159433
112.30
113.30
1
Pegmatite 7
<10
184
111
85.6
12
0.74
68
8050
1.73
88
<10
1930
166
6346218
1159434
113.30
114.30
1
Pegmatite 7
<10
238
34.6
65.2
<10
0.67
64.5
8600
1.85
91
<10
1080
77.8
6346219
1159435
114.30
115.30
1
Pegmatite 7
<10
226
27.8
40.2
<10
0.73
57
4920
1.06
86
<10
904
76.6
Including 1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth
Total width/Average
102.85
115.30
12.45
149
188
20
65
32
3
46
4,729
1.02
52
99
952
108
Lower Lithium Intercept
6346220
1159436
115.30
115.80
0.5
Pegmatite 7
50
146
32.2
192
30
2.13
63.7
861
0.19
83
24
1150
90.3
6346221
1159437
115.80
116.85
1.05
Schist
220
32
1.3
473
39
5.72
34.2
3790
0.82
19
128
2150
8.5
6346222
1159438
116.85
117.85
1
Pegmatite 7
33
165
88.2
26.9
11
0.61
52
4210
0.91
79
<10
268
40.5
6346223
1159439
117.85
118.85
1
Pegmatite 7
<10
355
24.1
27.1
<10
0.82
64.5
6560
1.41
95
<10
132
69.1
6346225
1159441
118.85
119.85
1
Metasediments
348
71
5
1220
<10
4.59
57.5
3820
0.82
39
453
5600
20.6
Total width/Average
115.30
119.85
4.55
163
154
30
388
27
3
54
3848
0.83
63
202
1860
46
6346226
1159442
119.85
120.85
1
Metasediments
64
<20
2.4
19.6
12
4.37
12.7
760
0.16
<5
252
217
<0.5
6346227
1159443
120.85
121.85
1
Metasediments
58
<20
1
8.6
18
4.57
13
591
0.13
<5
200
79
<0.5
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-92 Sample assay highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Ba
Be
Cs
Cu
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Ni
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
10
20
0.1
10
0.01
0.5
10
5
10
2
0.5
Upper Intercept
6353779
1159444
134.8
135.8
1
Meta Basalt
49
<20
948
47
3.95
33.2
1780
0.38
<5
1370
4020
0.7
6353780
1159445
135.8
136.8
1
Meta Basalt
190
44
757
67
6
31.1
2720
0.59
17
422
2830
16.6
6353781
1159446
136.8
137.8
1
Pegmatite
11
167
21.2
<10
0.39
48.9
107
0.02
83
10
208
53.7
6353782
1159447
137.8
138.8
1
Pegmatite
16
<20
7.6
<10
0.39
53.9
46
0.01
89
<10
86
45.4
6353783
1159448
138.8
139.8
1
Greenstone/Greenschist
257
<20
59.6
84
5.1
22.4
701
0.15
10
133
443
2
6353784
1159449
139.8
140.8
1
Greenstone/Greenschist
264
57
31.8
<10
3.59
39.6
406
0.09
18
149
378
36.7
Total Width/ Average
134.80
140.80
6.00
114
72
261
52
2.78
33
824
0.21
37
349
1138
22
Lower Intercept
6353786
1159451
146.4
147.4
1
Greenstone/Greenschist
338
<20
93.4
<10
7.03
14.4
770
0.17
<5
613
421
<0.5
6353787
1159452
147.4
148.4
1
Greenstone/Greenschist
187
<20
135
<10
7.28
13
1940
0.42
<5
655
467
<0.5
6353788
1159453
148.4
149.4
1
Greenstone/Greenschist
459
<20
723
<10
6.22
20.4
2920
0.63
9
385
2120
0.6
6353789
1159454
149.4
150.4
1
Pegmatite
44
222
37.6
17
0.59
51.8
129
0.03
111
11
719
57.8
6353790
1159455
150.4
150.95
0.55
Pegmatite
105
1420
155
<10
1.25
64.5
579
0.12
98
12
1620
67.7
6353791
1159456
150.95
152
1.05
Pegmatite
662
<20
278
101
5.05
24.9
1590
0.34
9
136
1520
2
6353792
1159457
152
153
1
Pegmatite
67
265
30.9
31
0.54
42.5
86
0.02
126
11
792
135
6353793
1159458
153
154
1
Pegmatite
31
383
46.4
<10
0.48
42
79
0.02
79
<10
1650
52.2
6353794
1159459
154
155
1
Pegmatite
12
170
35.8
<10
0.46
55.7
48
0.01
92
13
1380
72.2
6353796
1159461
155.00
156.00
1
Pegmatite
10
175
29.4
<10
0.5
49.4
31
0.01
100
11
1420
44.4
6353797
1159462
156
156.85
0.85
Pegmatite
11
46
8.3
<10
0.4
50
39
0.01
185
<10
246
82.7
6353798
1159463
156.85
157.3
0.45
Pegmatite
173
<20
187
49
5.09
19.8
970
0.21
9
85
971
2.9
6353799
1159464
157.3
158.2
0.9
Pegmatite
32
145
24.5
<10
0.39
48.1
36
0.01
102
<10
979
59.1
6353800
1159465
158.2
159
0.8
Pegmatite
64
167
25.2
<10
0.53
48.6
96
0.02
87
18
581
55.5
6353801
1159466
159
159.45
0.45
Pegmatite
267
47
428
16
5.71
32.4
1630
0.35
18
99
2580
10.2
6353802
1159467
159.45
160.4
0.95
Pegmatite
48
145
31.7
10
0.97
52.3
141
0.03
96
16
996
52
6353803
1159468
160.4
161.3
0.9
Pegmatite
21
165
36.9
21
0.53
49.6
54
0.01
103
<10
1260
43.2
6353804
1159469
161.3
162.2
0.9
Pegmatite
20
578
37.5
17
0.47
56.4
96
0.02
89
<10
170
55.4
6353806
1159471
162.2
163.20
1
Hornblende Schist
170
24
370
14
5.11
19.1
1340
0.29
9
683
1320
3
6353807
1159472
163.20
164.20
1
Hornblende Schist
473
71
1250
26
4.31
77.5
3520
0.76
61
1060
4130
26.9
6353808
1159473
164.20
165.20
1
Hornblende Schist
124
25
420
83
7.09
14.2
776
0.17
9
638
1020
0.7
6353809
1159474
165.75
166.75
1
Hornblende Schist
74
<20
5.6
87
8.88
17.4
215
0.05
<5
45
112
1
6353810
1159475
166.75
167.75
1
Hornblende Schist
156
<20
63.3
68
6.01
20.3
486
0.10
10
85
461
1.5
6353811
1159476
167.75
168.50
0.75
Pegmatite
32
75
14.7
17
0.38
41.5
23
0.00
95
<10
873
44.1
6353812
1159477
168.50
169.50
1
Pegmatite
57
73
18.3
17
0.85
56.6
152
0.03
112
21
782
65.3
6353813
1159478
169.50
170.50
1
Hornblende Schist
313
<20
130
41
5.4
21.1
1100
0.24
9
99
1050
2.1
6353814
1159479
170.50
171.50
1
Hornblende Schist
849
<20
78.4
13
4.73
20.3
635
0.14
9
87
364
1.5
Total Width/ Average
146.40
171.50
25.10
178
233
174
37
3
38
722
0.16
68
228
1,111
38
SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.
