Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Intersects Multiple Spodumene Pegmatites with over 1% Lithium Oxide and Other Rare Earth Metals

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp" (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the results of Drill Hole LC24-91 and LC24-92 from its 2024 exploratory drill program at the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-91 intersected three lithium zones, and the drill hole LC24-92 intercepted two lower-grade lithium zones (See Tables 1 and 2). Both drill holes have anomalous rare metals, including beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), and rubidium (Rb). Notably, the presence of lithium in the host country rock was identified as the lithium mineral Holmquistite, further underscoring the Property's potential.

Highlights

LC24-91 (Table 1):

Upper lithium Intercept: is 19.6 m wide at 75.95 m drilled depth, averaging 0.57 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O), with anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) 137 ppm, cesium 454 ppm, gallium (Ga) 35 ppm, niobium (Nb) 28 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 58 ppm, and rubidium (Rb) 1,300 ppm. Some other metals also returned anomalous numbers such as barium (Ba) 147 ppm, bismuth (Bi) 56 ppm with two small interceptions of 684 ppm and 377 ppm, nickel 402 ppm with four interceptions of over 1,000 ppm Ni. The mineralized pegmatites in the Upper lithium intercept are thin, in the range of 0.3 m to 1.8 m. A one-meter basement sample also returned 1.23% Li2O at 93.55 m.

Middle Lithium Intercept: is 12.45 m wide at 102.85 m depth averaging 1.02% Li2O, including two high grade pegmatites: Pegmatite 6 (1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85m) and Pegmatite 7 (1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth) with an anomalous basement between Pegmatite 6 and 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 188 ppm, Cs 65 ppm, Ga 46 ppm, Nb 52 ppm, Ta 108 ppm, and Rb 952 ppm.

Lower Lithium Intercept: is 4.55 m wide at 115.30 m depth averaging 0.83% Li2O with two anomalous basement enclaves within Pegmatite 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 154 ppm, Cs 388 ppm, Ga 54 ppm, Nb 63 ppm, Ta 46 ppm, and Rb 1,860 ppm.

LC24-92 (Table 2):

Upper lithium Intercept: is 6 m wide at 134.8 m drilled depth, averaging 0.21% Li2O, with anomalous other rare metals Be 72 ppm, Cs 261 ppm, Ga 33 ppm, Nb 37 ppm, Ta 22 ppm, and Rb 1,138 ppm.

Lower Lithium Intercept: is 25.10 m wide at 146.40 m drilled depth, averaging 0.16 % Li2O, with anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be 233 ppm, Cs 174 ppm, Ga 38 ppm, Nb 68 ppm, Ta 38 ppm, and Rb 1,111 ppm.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-91 was drilled at location 5367900.727N, 287094.99E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 219.45 degrees true North and dip -75 with a drilled depth of 160 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC23-92 was drilled at location 5367829.575N, 287161.882E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 202.685 degrees true North and dip -70.51 with a drilled depth of 185 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the Property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-91 Sample assay highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Ba Be Bi Cs Cu Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Ni Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm RDL: 10 20 0.1 0.1 10 0.01 0.5 10 5 10 2 0.5 Upper Lithium Intercept 6346177 1159393 75.95 76.95 1 Metasediments 216 45 4.6 222 35 3.5 34.5 803 0.17 31 56 785 28.1 6346178 1159394 76.95 77.95 1 Metasediments 173 <20 2.1 162 29 4.91 24.8 1630 0.35 13 81 562 15.2 6346179 1159395 77.95 78.95 1 Metasediments 134 <20 82.2 135 151 6.22 23.4 1520 0.33 10 93 745 2.2 6346180 1159396 78.95 79.75 0.8 Pegmatite 1 16 237 684 49.3 79 0.57 42.5 4350 0.94 47 <10 211 97.5 6346181 1159397 79.75 80.75 1 Pegmatite 1 13 200 8.1 43.9 <10 0.59 65.4 7380 1.59 85 <10 118 112 6346182 1159398 80.75 81.75 1 Country rock 150 <20 2.9 57.6 47 5.58 18.6 1380 0.30 7 149 241 2.7 6346183 1159399 81.75 82.75 1 Metasediments 107 31 1 279 29 6.11 16.7 4500 0.97 7 160 953 <0.5 6346185 1159401 82.75 83.75 1 Metasediments <10 <20 5.2 112 43 7.51 15.1 168 0.04 6 1290 445 <0.5 6346186 1159402 83.35 84.35 1 Metasediments <10 <20 3 27 72 5.81 7.9 63 0.01 <5 1910 105 <0.5 6346187 1159403 84.35 84.65 0.3 Pegmatite 2 27 288 377 143 25 0.6 66.3 8900 1.92 61 44 544 104 6346188 1159404 84.65 85.7 1.05 Country rock 151 40 4.9 816 73 6.61 35.6 2800 0.60 14 264 3260 16.7 6346189 1159405 85.7 86.85 1.15 Country rock 81 22 3 167 97 5.49 30.4 2240 0.48 9 228 792 21.4 6346190 1159406 86.85 87.55 0.7 Pegmatite 3 88 23 0.8 138 <10 0.75 80.6 1380 0.30 53 67 983 127 6346191 1159407 87.55 88.75 1.2 Volcanic 64 <20 3.4 679 87 5.46 13 587 0.13 5 1320 1840 6.4 6346192 1159408 88.75 89.1 0.35 Pegmatite 4 352 294 2.5 1930 <10 3.75 56.7 2290 0.49 30 326 4730 147 6346193 1159409 89.1 90.1 1 Metasediments 308 29 2.4 1540 18 6.75 25.4 3070 0.66 8 439 3810 10 6346195 1159411 90.1 90.6 0.5 Metasediments 343 74 1.4 1620 17 6.33 31.3 4140 0.89 14 301 3970 17.1 6346196 1159412 90.6 91.6 1 Pegmatite 5 30 337 3.6 62.9 <10 0.37 54.1 277 0.06 79 21 210 169 6346197 1159413 91.6 92.55 0.95 Pegmatite 5 25 264 18.6 58.8 <10 0.33 54.3 224 0.05 83 13 191 165 6346198 1159414 92.55 93.55 1 Metasediments 266 32 6.9 1110 55 5.25 24 2440 0.53 12 1090 3000 6.5 6346199 1159415 93.55 94.55 1 Metasediments 142 <20 0.9 254 91 6.72 20.9 5700 1.23 10 101 535 0.6 6346200 1159416 94.55 95.55 1 Metasediments 245 <20 3.4 378 207 7.29 18.3 2560 0.55 6 92 577 <0.5 Total width/Average 75.95 95.55 19.6 147 137 56 454 68 4 35 2655 0.57 28 402 1300 58 6346201 1159417 99 100 1 Metasediments 105 <20 2.4 25.1 40 5.45 19.7 812 0.17 9 74 132 <0.5 6346202 1159418 100 101.00 1 Metasediments 175 <20 0.8 20.8 16 4.81 18.7 797 0.17 8 80 181 1.5 6346203 1159419 101 101.95 0.95 Metasediments 103 <20 1.7 126 24 5.67 19.3 1580 0.34 9 95 643 0.8 6346205 1159421 101.95 102.85 0.9 Pegmatite 6 25 159 949 31.5 12 0.45 34.3 2010 0.43 58 <10 511 84.8 Middle Lithium Intercept 6346206 1159422 102.85 103.80 0.95 Pegmatite 6 <10 195 22.1 91.9 <10 0.55 65.6 8510 1.83 85 <10 1510 144 6346207 1159423 103.80 104.75 0.95 Pegmatite 6 <10 211 6.4 130 <10 0.49 60.1 8380 1.80 72 <10 2370 181 6346208 1159424 104.75 105.70 0.95 Pegmatite 6 <10 188 4.9 81.5 <10 0.54 65.5 6430 1.38 86 <10 1310 166 Including 1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85 6346209 1159425 105.70 106.20 0.5 Pegmatite 6 23 78 14.9 27.6 <10 0.46 43.6 612 0.13 51 10 545 67.4 6346210 1159426 106.20 107.20 1 Metasediments 176 <20 0.7 88.6 35 5.8 19.2 1850 0.40 8 87 504 0.9 6346211 1159427 107.20 108.20 1 Metasediments 156 <20 1 33.6 32 5.38 20.4 1250 0.27 9 97 134 <0.5 6346212 1159428 108.20 109.20 1 Metasediments 228 <20 0.6 30.7 60 5.82 19.7 1470 0.32 9 146 119 <0.5

6346213 1159429 109.20 110.25 1.05 Metasediments 160 <20 0.4 46.8 18 5.8 18.7 1080 0.23 8 134 148 <0.5 6346215 1159431 110.25 111.30 1.05 Metasediments 149 <20 0.7 53.3 35 5.99 19 2400 0.52 8 119 308 <0.5 6346216 1159432 111.30 112.30 1 Pegmatite 7 <10 184 37 71.1 <10 0.63 70.5 7930 1.71 78 <10 1510 95.1 6346217 1159433 112.30 113.30 1 Pegmatite 7 <10 184 111 85.6 12 0.74 68 8050 1.73 88 <10 1930 166 6346218 1159434 113.30 114.30 1 Pegmatite 7 <10 238 34.6 65.2 <10 0.67 64.5 8600 1.85 91 <10 1080 77.8 6346219 1159435 114.30 115.30 1 Pegmatite 7 <10 226 27.8 40.2 <10 0.73 57 4920 1.06 86 <10 904 76.6 Including 1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth Total width/Average 102.85 115.30 12.45 149 188 20 65 32 3 46 4,729 1.02 52 99 952 108 Lower Lithium Intercept 6346220 1159436 115.30 115.80 0.5 Pegmatite 7 50 146 32.2 192 30 2.13 63.7 861 0.19 83 24 1150 90.3 6346221 1159437 115.80 116.85 1.05 Schist 220 32 1.3 473 39 5.72 34.2 3790 0.82 19 128 2150 8.5 6346222 1159438 116.85 117.85 1 Pegmatite 7 33 165 88.2 26.9 11 0.61 52 4210 0.91 79 <10 268 40.5 6346223 1159439 117.85 118.85 1 Pegmatite 7 <10 355 24.1 27.1 <10 0.82 64.5 6560 1.41 95 <10 132 69.1 6346225 1159441 118.85 119.85 1 Metasediments 348 71 5 1220 <10 4.59 57.5 3820 0.82 39 453 5600 20.6 Total width/Average 115.30 119.85 4.55 163 154 30 388 27 3 54 3848 0.83 63 202 1860 46 6346226 1159442 119.85 120.85 1 Metasediments 64 <20 2.4 19.6 12 4.37 12.7 760 0.16 <5 252 217 <0.5 6346227 1159443 120.85 121.85 1 Metasediments 58 <20 1 8.6 18 4.57 13 591 0.13 <5 200 79 <0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-92 Sample assay highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Ba Be Cs Cu Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Ni Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm RDL: 10 20 0.1 10 0.01 0.5 10 5 10 2 0.5 Upper Intercept 6353779 1159444 134.8 135.8 1 Meta Basalt 49 <20 948 47 3.95 33.2 1780 0.38 <5 1370 4020 0.7 6353780 1159445 135.8 136.8 1 Meta Basalt 190 44 757 67 6 31.1 2720 0.59 17 422 2830 16.6 6353781 1159446 136.8 137.8 1 Pegmatite 11 167 21.2 <10 0.39 48.9 107 0.02 83 10 208 53.7 6353782 1159447 137.8 138.8 1 Pegmatite 16 <20 7.6 <10 0.39 53.9 46 0.01 89 <10 86 45.4 6353783 1159448 138.8 139.8 1 Greenstone/Greenschist 257 <20 59.6 84 5.1 22.4 701 0.15 10 133 443 2 6353784 1159449 139.8 140.8 1 Greenstone/Greenschist 264 57 31.8 <10 3.59 39.6 406 0.09 18 149 378 36.7 Total Width/ Average 134.80 140.80 6.00 114 72 261 52 2.78 33 824 0.21 37 349 1138 22 Lower Intercept 6353786 1159451 146.4 147.4 1 Greenstone/Greenschist 338 <20 93.4 <10 7.03 14.4 770 0.17 <5 613 421 <0.5 6353787 1159452 147.4 148.4 1 Greenstone/Greenschist 187 <20 135 <10 7.28 13 1940 0.42 <5 655 467 <0.5 6353788 1159453 148.4 149.4 1 Greenstone/Greenschist 459 <20 723 <10 6.22 20.4 2920 0.63 9 385 2120 0.6 6353789 1159454 149.4 150.4 1 Pegmatite 44 222 37.6 17 0.59 51.8 129 0.03 111 11 719 57.8 6353790 1159455 150.4 150.95 0.55 Pegmatite 105 1420 155 <10 1.25 64.5 579 0.12 98 12 1620 67.7 6353791 1159456 150.95 152 1.05 Pegmatite 662 <20 278 101 5.05 24.9 1590 0.34 9 136 1520 2 6353792 1159457 152 153 1 Pegmatite 67 265 30.9 31 0.54 42.5 86 0.02 126 11 792 135 6353793 1159458 153 154 1 Pegmatite 31 383 46.4 <10 0.48 42 79 0.02 79 <10 1650 52.2 6353794 1159459 154 155 1 Pegmatite 12 170 35.8 <10 0.46 55.7 48 0.01 92 13 1380 72.2 6353796 1159461 155.00 156.00 1 Pegmatite 10 175 29.4 <10 0.5 49.4 31 0.01 100 11 1420 44.4 6353797 1159462 156 156.85 0.85 Pegmatite 11 46 8.3 <10 0.4 50 39 0.01 185 <10 246 82.7 6353798 1159463 156.85 157.3 0.45 Pegmatite 173 <20 187 49 5.09 19.8 970 0.21 9 85 971 2.9 6353799 1159464 157.3 158.2 0.9 Pegmatite 32 145 24.5 <10 0.39 48.1 36 0.01 102 <10 979 59.1 6353800 1159465 158.2 159 0.8 Pegmatite 64 167 25.2 <10 0.53 48.6 96 0.02 87 18 581 55.5 6353801 1159466 159 159.45 0.45 Pegmatite 267 47 428 16 5.71 32.4 1630 0.35 18 99 2580 10.2 6353802 1159467 159.45 160.4 0.95 Pegmatite 48 145 31.7 10 0.97 52.3 141 0.03 96 16 996 52 6353803 1159468 160.4 161.3 0.9 Pegmatite 21 165 36.9 21 0.53 49.6 54 0.01 103 <10 1260 43.2 6353804 1159469 161.3 162.2 0.9 Pegmatite 20 578 37.5 17 0.47 56.4 96 0.02 89 <10 170 55.4 6353806 1159471 162.2 163.20 1 Hornblende Schist 170 24 370 14 5.11 19.1 1340 0.29 9 683 1320 3 6353807 1159472 163.20 164.20 1 Hornblende Schist 473 71 1250 26 4.31 77.5 3520 0.76 61 1060 4130 26.9 6353808 1159473 164.20 165.20 1 Hornblende Schist 124 25 420 83 7.09 14.2 776 0.17 9 638 1020 0.7 6353809 1159474 165.75 166.75 1 Hornblende Schist 74 <20 5.6 87 8.88 17.4 215 0.05 <5 45 112 1 6353810 1159475 166.75 167.75 1 Hornblende Schist 156 <20 63.3 68 6.01 20.3 486 0.10 10 85 461 1.5 6353811 1159476 167.75 168.50 0.75 Pegmatite 32 75 14.7 17 0.38 41.5 23 0.00 95 <10 873 44.1 6353812 1159477 168.50 169.50 1 Pegmatite 57 73 18.3 17 0.85 56.6 152 0.03 112 21 782 65.3 6353813 1159478 169.50 170.50 1 Hornblende Schist 313 <20 130 41 5.4 21.1 1100 0.24 9 99 1050 2.1 6353814 1159479 170.50 171.50 1 Hornblende Schist 849 <20 78.4 13 4.73 20.3 635 0.14 9 87 364 1.5 Total Width/ Average 146.40 171.50 25.10 178 233 174 37 3 38 722 0.16 68 228 1,111 38

