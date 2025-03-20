Anzeige
Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Intersects Multiple Spodumene Pegmatites with over 1% Lithium Oxide and Other Rare Earth Metals

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp" (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the results of Drill Hole LC24-91 and LC24-92 from its 2024 exploratory drill program at the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-91 intersected three lithium zones, and the drill hole LC24-92 intercepted two lower-grade lithium zones (See Tables 1 and 2). Both drill holes have anomalous rare metals, including beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), and rubidium (Rb). Notably, the presence of lithium in the host country rock was identified as the lithium mineral Holmquistite, further underscoring the Property's potential.

Highlights

LC24-91 (Table 1):

  • Upper lithium Intercept: is 19.6 m wide at 75.95 m drilled depth, averaging 0.57 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O), with anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) 137 ppm, cesium 454 ppm, gallium (Ga) 35 ppm, niobium (Nb) 28 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 58 ppm, and rubidium (Rb) 1,300 ppm. Some other metals also returned anomalous numbers such as barium (Ba) 147 ppm, bismuth (Bi) 56 ppm with two small interceptions of 684 ppm and 377 ppm, nickel 402 ppm with four interceptions of over 1,000 ppm Ni. The mineralized pegmatites in the Upper lithium intercept are thin, in the range of 0.3 m to 1.8 m. A one-meter basement sample also returned 1.23% Li2O at 93.55 m.

  • Middle Lithium Intercept: is 12.45 m wide at 102.85 m depth averaging 1.02% Li2O, including two high grade pegmatites: Pegmatite 6 (1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85m) and Pegmatite 7 (1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth) with an anomalous basement between Pegmatite 6 and 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 188 ppm, Cs 65 ppm, Ga 46 ppm, Nb 52 ppm, Ta 108 ppm, and Rb 952 ppm.

  • Lower Lithium Intercept: is 4.55 m wide at 115.30 m depth averaging 0.83% Li2O with two anomalous basement enclaves within Pegmatite 7. The anomalous values of other rare metals are Be 154 ppm, Cs 388 ppm, Ga 54 ppm, Nb 63 ppm, Ta 46 ppm, and Rb 1,860 ppm.

LC24-92 (Table 2):

  • Upper lithium Intercept: is 6 m wide at 134.8 m drilled depth, averaging 0.21% Li2O, with anomalous other rare metals Be 72 ppm, Cs 261 ppm, Ga 33 ppm, Nb 37 ppm, Ta 22 ppm, and Rb 1,138 ppm.

  • Lower Lithium Intercept: is 25.10 m wide at 146.40 m drilled depth, averaging 0.16 % Li2O, with anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be 233 ppm, Cs 174 ppm, Ga 38 ppm, Nb 68 ppm, Ta 38 ppm, and Rb 1,111 ppm.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-91 was drilled at location 5367900.727N, 287094.99E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 219.45 degrees true North and dip -75 with a drilled depth of 160 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC23-92 was drilled at location 5367829.575N, 287161.882E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 202.685 degrees true North and dip -70.51 with a drilled depth of 185 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the Property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-91 Sample assay highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Ba

Be

Bi

Cs

Cu

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

10

20

0.1

0.1

10

0.01

0.5

10

5

10

2

0.5

Upper Lithium Intercept

6346177

1159393

75.95

76.95

1

Metasediments

216

45

4.6

222

35

3.5

34.5

803

0.17

31

56

785

28.1

6346178

1159394

76.95

77.95

1

Metasediments

173

<20

2.1

162

29

4.91

24.8

1630

0.35

13

81

562

15.2

6346179

1159395

77.95

78.95

1

Metasediments

134

<20

82.2

135

151

6.22

23.4

1520

0.33

10

93

745

2.2

6346180

1159396

78.95

79.75

0.8

Pegmatite 1

16

237

684

49.3

79

0.57

42.5

4350

0.94

47

<10

211

97.5

6346181

1159397

79.75

80.75

1

Pegmatite 1

13

200

8.1

43.9

<10

0.59

65.4

7380

1.59

85

<10

118

112

6346182

1159398

80.75

81.75

1

Country rock

150

<20

2.9

57.6

47

5.58

18.6

1380

0.30

7

149

241

2.7

6346183

1159399

81.75

82.75

1

Metasediments

107

31

1

279

29

6.11

16.7

4500

0.97

7

160

953

<0.5

6346185

1159401

82.75

83.75

1

Metasediments

<10

<20

5.2

112

43

7.51

15.1

168

0.04

6

1290

445

<0.5

6346186

1159402

83.35

84.35

1

Metasediments

<10

<20

3

27

72

5.81

7.9

63

0.01

<5

1910

105

<0.5

6346187

1159403

84.35

84.65

0.3

Pegmatite 2

27

288

377

143

25

0.6

66.3

8900

1.92

61

44

544

104

6346188

1159404

84.65

85.7

1.05

Country rock

151

40

4.9

816

73

6.61

35.6

2800

0.60

14

264

3260

16.7

6346189

1159405

85.7

86.85

1.15

Country rock

81

22

3

167

97

5.49

30.4

2240

0.48

9

228

792

21.4

6346190

1159406

86.85

87.55

0.7

Pegmatite 3

88

23

0.8

138

<10

0.75

80.6

1380

0.30

53

67

983

127

6346191

1159407

87.55

88.75

1.2

Volcanic

64

<20

3.4

679

87

5.46

13

587

0.13

5

1320

1840

6.4

6346192

1159408

88.75

89.1

0.35

Pegmatite 4

352

294

2.5

1930

<10

3.75

56.7

2290

0.49

30

326

4730

147

6346193

1159409

89.1

90.1

1

Metasediments

308

29

2.4

1540

18

6.75

25.4

3070

0.66

8

439

3810

10

6346195

1159411

90.1

90.6

0.5

Metasediments

343

74

1.4

1620

17

6.33

31.3

4140

0.89

14

301

3970

17.1

6346196

1159412

90.6

91.6

1

Pegmatite 5

30

337

3.6

62.9

<10

0.37

54.1

277

0.06

79

21

210

169

6346197

1159413

91.6

92.55

0.95

Pegmatite 5

25

264

18.6

58.8

<10

0.33

54.3

224

0.05

83

13

191

165

6346198

1159414

92.55

93.55

1

Metasediments

266

32

6.9

1110

55

5.25

24

2440

0.53

12

1090

3000

6.5

6346199

1159415

93.55

94.55

1

Metasediments

142

<20

0.9

254

91

6.72

20.9

5700

1.23

10

101

535

0.6

6346200

1159416

94.55

95.55

1

Metasediments

245

<20

3.4

378

207

7.29

18.3

2560

0.55

6

92

577

<0.5

Total width/Average

75.95

95.55

19.6

147

137

56

454

68

4

35

2655

0.57

28

402

1300

58

6346201

1159417

99

100

1

Metasediments

105

<20

2.4

25.1

40

5.45

19.7

812

0.17

9

74

132

<0.5

6346202

1159418

100

101.00

1

Metasediments

175

<20

0.8

20.8

16

4.81

18.7

797

0.17

8

80

181

1.5

6346203

1159419

101

101.95

0.95

Metasediments

103

<20

1.7

126

24

5.67

19.3

1580

0.34

9

95

643

0.8

6346205

1159421

101.95

102.85

0.9

Pegmatite 6

25

159

949

31.5

12

0.45

34.3

2010

0.43

58

<10

511

84.8

Middle Lithium Intercept

6346206

1159422

102.85

103.80

0.95

Pegmatite 6

<10

195

22.1

91.9

<10

0.55

65.6

8510

1.83

85

<10

1510

144

6346207

1159423

103.80

104.75

0.95

Pegmatite 6

<10

211

6.4

130

<10

0.49

60.1

8380

1.80

72

<10

2370

181

6346208

1159424

104.75

105.70

0.95

Pegmatite 6

<10

188

4.9

81.5

<10

0.54

65.5

6430

1.38

86

<10

1310

166

Including 1.67% Li2O over 2.85 m at 102.85

6346209

1159425

105.70

106.20

0.5

Pegmatite 6

23

78

14.9

27.6

<10

0.46

43.6

612

0.13

51

10

545

67.4

6346210

1159426

106.20

107.20

1

Metasediments

176

<20

0.7

88.6

35

5.8

19.2

1850

0.40

8

87

504

0.9

6346211

1159427

107.20

108.20

1

Metasediments

156

<20

1

33.6

32

5.38

20.4

1250

0.27

9

97

134

<0.5

6346212

1159428

108.20

109.20

1

Metasediments

228

<20

0.6

30.7

60

5.82

19.7

1470

0.32

9

146

119

<0.5

6346213

1159429

109.20

110.25

1.05

Metasediments

160

<20

0.4

46.8

18

5.8

18.7

1080

0.23

8

134

148

<0.5

6346215

1159431

110.25

111.30

1.05

Metasediments

149

<20

0.7

53.3

35

5.99

19

2400

0.52

8

119

308

<0.5

6346216

1159432

111.30

112.30

1

Pegmatite 7

<10

184

37

71.1

<10

0.63

70.5

7930

1.71

78

<10

1510

95.1

6346217

1159433

112.30

113.30

1

Pegmatite 7

<10

184

111

85.6

12

0.74

68

8050

1.73

88

<10

1930

166

6346218

1159434

113.30

114.30

1

Pegmatite 7

<10

238

34.6

65.2

<10

0.67

64.5

8600

1.85

91

<10

1080

77.8

6346219

1159435

114.30

115.30

1

Pegmatite 7

<10

226

27.8

40.2

<10

0.73

57

4920

1.06

86

<10

904

76.6

Including 1.59% Li2O over 4 m at 112.30 m depth

Total width/Average

102.85

115.30

12.45

149

188

20

65

32

3

46

4,729

1.02

52

99

952

108

Lower Lithium Intercept

6346220

1159436

115.30

115.80

0.5

Pegmatite 7

50

146

32.2

192

30

2.13

63.7

861

0.19

83

24

1150

90.3

6346221

1159437

115.80

116.85

1.05

Schist

220

32

1.3

473

39

5.72

34.2

3790

0.82

19

128

2150

8.5

6346222

1159438

116.85

117.85

1

Pegmatite 7

33

165

88.2

26.9

11

0.61

52

4210

0.91

79

<10

268

40.5

6346223

1159439

117.85

118.85

1

Pegmatite 7

<10

355

24.1

27.1

<10

0.82

64.5

6560

1.41

95

<10

132

69.1

6346225

1159441

118.85

119.85

1

Metasediments

348

71

5

1220

<10

4.59

57.5

3820

0.82

39

453

5600

20.6

Total width/Average

115.30

119.85

4.55

163

154

30

388

27

3

54

3848

0.83

63

202

1860

46

6346226

1159442

119.85

120.85

1

Metasediments

64

<20

2.4

19.6

12

4.37

12.7

760

0.16

<5

252

217

<0.5

6346227

1159443

120.85

121.85

1

Metasediments

58

<20

1

8.6

18

4.57

13

591

0.13

<5

200

79

<0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-92 Sample assay highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Ba

Be

Cs

Cu

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

10

20

0.1

10

0.01

0.5

10

5

10

2

0.5

Upper Intercept

6353779

1159444

134.8

135.8

1

Meta Basalt

49

<20

948

47

3.95

33.2

1780

0.38

<5

1370

4020

0.7

6353780

1159445

135.8

136.8

1

Meta Basalt

190

44

757

67

6

31.1

2720

0.59

17

422

2830

16.6

6353781

1159446

136.8

137.8

1

Pegmatite

11

167

21.2

<10

0.39

48.9

107

0.02

83

10

208

53.7

6353782

1159447

137.8

138.8

1

Pegmatite

16

<20

7.6

<10

0.39

53.9

46

0.01

89

<10

86

45.4

6353783

1159448

138.8

139.8

1

Greenstone/Greenschist

257

<20

59.6

84

5.1

22.4

701

0.15

10

133

443

2

6353784

1159449

139.8

140.8

1

Greenstone/Greenschist

264

57

31.8

<10

3.59

39.6

406

0.09

18

149

378

36.7

Total Width/ Average

134.80

140.80

6.00

114

72

261

52

2.78

33

824

0.21

37

349

1138

22

Lower Intercept

6353786

1159451

146.4

147.4

1

Greenstone/Greenschist

338

<20

93.4

<10

7.03

14.4

770

0.17

<5

613

421

<0.5

6353787

1159452

147.4

148.4

1

Greenstone/Greenschist

187

<20

135

<10

7.28

13

1940

0.42

<5

655

467

<0.5

6353788

1159453

148.4

149.4

1

Greenstone/Greenschist

459

<20

723

<10

6.22

20.4

2920

0.63

9

385

2120

0.6

6353789

1159454

149.4

150.4

1

Pegmatite

44

222

37.6

17

0.59

51.8

129

0.03

111

11

719

57.8

6353790

1159455

150.4

150.95

0.55

Pegmatite

105

1420

155

<10

1.25

64.5

579

0.12

98

12

1620

67.7

6353791

1159456

150.95

152

1.05

Pegmatite

662

<20

278

101

5.05

24.9

1590

0.34

9

136

1520

2

6353792

1159457

152

153

1

Pegmatite

67

265

30.9

31

0.54

42.5

86

0.02

126

11

792

135

6353793

1159458

153

154

1

Pegmatite

31

383

46.4

<10

0.48

42

79

0.02

79

<10

1650

52.2

6353794

1159459

154

155

1

Pegmatite

12

170

35.8

<10

0.46

55.7

48

0.01

92

13

1380

72.2

6353796

1159461

155.00

156.00

1

Pegmatite

10

175

29.4

<10

0.5

49.4

31

0.01

100

11

1420

44.4

6353797

1159462

156

156.85

0.85

Pegmatite

11

46

8.3

<10

0.4

50

39

0.01

185

<10

246

82.7

6353798

1159463

156.85

157.3

0.45

Pegmatite

173

<20

187

49

5.09

19.8

970

0.21

9

85

971

2.9

6353799

1159464

157.3

158.2

0.9

Pegmatite

32

145

24.5

<10

0.39

48.1

36

0.01

102

<10

979

59.1

6353800

1159465

158.2

159

0.8

Pegmatite

64

167

25.2

<10

0.53

48.6

96

0.02

87

18

581

55.5

6353801

1159466

159

159.45

0.45

Pegmatite

267

47

428

16

5.71

32.4

1630

0.35

18

99

2580

10.2

6353802

1159467

159.45

160.4

0.95

Pegmatite

48

145

31.7

10

0.97

52.3

141

0.03

96

16

996

52

6353803

1159468

160.4

161.3

0.9

Pegmatite

21

165

36.9

21

0.53

49.6

54

0.01

103

<10

1260

43.2

6353804

1159469

161.3

162.2

0.9

Pegmatite

20

578

37.5

17

0.47

56.4

96

0.02

89

<10

170

55.4

6353806

1159471

162.2

163.20

1

Hornblende Schist

170

24

370

14

5.11

19.1

1340

0.29

9

683

1320

3

6353807

1159472

163.20

164.20

1

Hornblende Schist

473

71

1250

26

4.31

77.5

3520

0.76

61

1060

4130

26.9

6353808

1159473

164.20

165.20

1

Hornblende Schist

124

25

420

83

7.09

14.2

776

0.17

9

638

1020

0.7

6353809

1159474

165.75

166.75

1

Hornblende Schist

74

<20

5.6

87

8.88

17.4

215

0.05

<5

45

112

1

6353810

1159475

166.75

167.75

1

Hornblende Schist

156

<20

63.3

68

6.01

20.3

486

0.10

10

85

461

1.5

6353811

1159476

167.75

168.50

0.75

Pegmatite

32

75

14.7

17

0.38

41.5

23

0.00

95

<10

873

44.1

6353812

1159477

168.50

169.50

1

Pegmatite

57

73

18.3

17

0.85

56.6

152

0.03

112

21

782

65.3

6353813

1159478

169.50

170.50

1

Hornblende Schist

313

<20

130

41

5.4

21.1

1100

0.24

9

99

1050

2.1

6353814

1159479

170.50

171.50

1

Hornblende Schist

849

<20

78.4

13

4.73

20.3

635

0.14

9

87

364

1.5

Total Width/ Average

146.40

171.50

25.10

178

233

174

37

3

38

722

0.16

68

228

1,111

38

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
