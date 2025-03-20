Rio Grande Resources Receives Approval to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets in the United States

Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR)(OTC:RGRFL) ("Rio Grande" or "RIO" the "Company"), an emerging North American gold and silver exploration company, today announced that its common shares have received approval to be cross listed on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol RGRFL, effective as of March 19, 2025. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "RGR".

The OTC Pink Market is for companies that provide ongoing financial disclosure and a management certification, and verify their company profile for US investors, brokers and regulators.

Jason Barnard, Chief Executive Officer of Rio Grande, comments: "The approval to cross list on the OTC Markets is a significant capital markets milestone for Rio Grande. We believe this listing will serve to expand our potential US shareholder base, improve liquidity and elevate our public profile in the industry. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada and the U.S. as we proceed into an exciting period for our new company."

Real-time quotes and market information for Rio Grande can be accessed on the OTC Markets' website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RGRLF/profile .

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR)(OTC:RGRFL) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its 3,000-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historic Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, and Little Granite mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting. To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

