QNX and Advantech Strengthen Collaboration to Streamline Embedded Systems Development

Companies to deliver pre-integrated solutions with a unified approach to market and product development targeting the MedTech, Robotics, Industrial Automation, A&D and AgTech sectors

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Advantech, a leading provider of embedded platforms and services, today announced an expanded collaboration to better serve their joint-customers across the embedded systems industry. For over a decade, QNX and Advantech have cultivated a strong working relationship, delivering innovative, pre-integrated solutions for customers around the world building medical devices, industrial automation systems, transportation control systems, and other mission-critical embedded applications.

The expanded collaboration builds on these shared successes, deepening the company's working relationship with further technology integrations, a more focused go-to-market approach, and a shared product roadmap. By strengthening their relationship, QNX and Advantech are doubling down on their commitment to deliver greater value to organizations building high-performance, scalable, and secure embedded systems, at a time when countless industries are seeking to accelerate their next generation of products. Initially, the expanded collaboration will focus on the medical devices, robotics, industrial automation, aerospace and defense (A&D), and agricultural technology (AgTech) sectors, where there is a need for real-time operating systems, safety certifications, and audit capabilities.

Customers can now source both QNX® software and Advantech hardware from a single point of contact, streamlining the procurement process and enhancing the overall customer experience. In recent years, Advantech has also developed over 30 Board Support Packages (BSPs) and device drivers optimized for QNX (with more on the product roadmap), enabling faster deployment and full utilization of its hardware suite. The expanded collaboration aims to further accelerate embedded systems time-to-market by streamlining the porting process for customers, reducing development time and additional integration efforts, while offering customizable OS solutions tailored to meet specific requirements for peripherals, performance, and security.

"For over a decade, we've worked hand in hand with Advantech to help give developers a jumpstart on their embedded projects, from advanced surgical robotics systems to automated industrial control systems and everything in between. Along the way, we realized that we could be doing even more to scale these efforts," said Jim Hirsch, VP Sales at QNX. "As we kick this off, complete with deeper technological collaboration, a shared product roadmap, and coordinated sales efforts, we're confident that together we'll deliver even greater value to our shared global customers, while helping them to accelerate time to market and cost efficiencies."

"Advantech is dedicated to providing innovative embedded platforms that empower developers to build reliable, high-performance systems with greater efficiency. Expanding our collaboration with QNX enhances our ability to deliver seamless hardware and software integration, reducing complexity and accelerating development. Together, we are enabling organizations to bring advanced solutions to market faster, with the confidence of industry-leading safety, security, and performance," said Jospeh Su, VP Corp Development/Business Operations at Advantech.

QNX provides high-performance operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools that help simplify the most complex challenges in industries such as automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX empowers organizations to unlock new possibilities in areas like high-performance computing at the edge, standards-based virtualization technologies, and cloud enablement. Trusted in the world's most critical systems, QNX continues to lead across a range of sectors, including healthcare, where its technology is deployed by nine of the top ten medical device manufacturers.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About Advantech Inc.

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech will fully deploy its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI.

