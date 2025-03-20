Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Releases of December 16, 2024, and March 6, 2025, the Company's newly acquired subsidiary Halocell Europe SRL (Halocell Europe), will undergo a name change to Homerun Energy SRL. The following, highlights the assets and solutions Homerun has acquired via the acquisition of Halocell Europe from Halocell Energy (Australia):

Homerun Energy (via Halocell Europe) has 15 years of experience developing photovoltaic technologies and is an industry leader in the PV field with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics and the production of solar simulators and provides a non-exclusive, non-transferable, royalty free, perpetual licence to use and exploit the Perovskite PV and other Patent Rights of Halocell Energy (Australia).

Through direct investment, Homerun Energy has secured a stake in Halocell Energy (Australia), pioneers in developing perovskite solar module solutions on flexible substrates using roll-to-roll manufacturing. Effectively, "perovskite-on-device" technology.

Homerun Energy (via Halocell Europe) has a binding agreement to acquire 60% with shareholder rights to acquire the remaining 40% of SeisSolar Fotovoltaica a European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B). Over the last three years of operations (2022 - 2024), SeisSolar has generated over EUR70 million in cumulative revenues and with a cumulative net profit.

Homerun Energy (via Halocell Europe) has licensed and is actively commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use. These high-margin, recurring revenue solutions will now be integrated into SeisSolar's extensive marketing, distribution and sales channels reaching over 2800 active customers across Southern Europe and the North African regions.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, stated: "The unveiling of Homerun Energy marks the culmination of nine months of strategic planning and execution. Homerun Energy is the foundation of Homerun's integration of silica into solar and energy storage solutions and technologies. We have layered those over already established, revenue-generating marketing, distribution and sales channels to fast-track our vertically integrated strategic plan. We have executed on our mandate to have revenue in the first of our six profit centres in the vertical by the end of Q1, 2025 and that revenue is already substantial and as per plan, will scale rapidly."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Advanced Materials

Operating through ownership and partnerships to control two of Brazil's premier Silica Districts with in-place logistics.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Developing silicon carbide and thermoelectric materials for next-generation battery solutions.

Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility (365,000t/yr capacity).

Commercializing the integration of Perovskite PV on solar glass technology (PSC is at +25% solar efficiency and now commercializing globally as Tandem Solar).

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

