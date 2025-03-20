Crowell's appointment strengthens the firm's large deal generation and digital transformation capabilities

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, welcomes Matthew Crowell as senior managing director. Crowell will strengthen the value of clients' transformations with a focus on AI and digital solutions that drive demonstrable business impact.

North Highland Welcomes Matthew Crowell as Senior Managing Director (Photo: Business Wire)

"Matt joining the firm is a big win for us and our clients," said Chris Miller, senior managing director. "His extensive experience in leading strategic deals and operation transformations is an invaluable asset for scaling our services and delivering impact that lasts."

Based in the firm's Atlanta office, Crowell brings over 20 years of experience serving clients in banking, retail and various corporate development programs. Most recently, he led strategic deals in North America at Capgemini, focusing on large-scale opportunities to restructure client performance in digital, technology and data analytics.

"I'm honored to be a part of the North Highland team," Crowell shared. "What impresses me most about the firm is its agility and forward-thinking approach to change and transformation. I'm eager to leverage my experience to help clients navigate complex challenges while achieving sustainable growth."

Crowell graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance then obtained his Master of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

