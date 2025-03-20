E2-based therapeutics show early promise in addressing neurological disorders and oncology applications.

BPGbio's protein homeostasis program includes 1,000+ proprietary Ro3 fragments, which could address a range of E2 targets.

BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered, clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced its participation in the 5th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit, taking place March 25-27, 2025, in London, UK. BPGbio executive Vivek K. Vishnudas, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and R&D Site Head, will present a session titled "Pioneering a Differentiated Approach to Targeted Protein Degradation Using the Ubiquitin Conjugating Enzyme (E2) Family." Dr. Vishnudas will speak on March 26 as part of the conference's Pre-Clinical and Translation track, highlighting the latest advancements in BPGbio's protein homeostasis program and the potential of E2-based therapeutics in oncology and neurology.

"Our innovative approach to targeted protein degradation via the ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme (E2) family represents a breakthrough in drug development, allowing us to address previously undruggable targets and overcome resistance mechanisms inherent in traditional E3-based strategies," said Dr. Vishnudas. "We look forward to sharing our progress in developing E2-based bifunctional and glue degraders for oncology and neurodegenerative disorders."

In addition to its E2-focused approach, BPGbio's protein homeostasis program incorporates a proprietary library of over 1,000 Ro3 fragments identified as potential ligands and seed compounds for E2 targets. The program also features proprietary ternary structures, a computational toolkit for E2 ligand design, and advanced assays designed to optimize selectivity and specificity.

BPGbio's therapeutic pipeline includes drug candidates for glioblastoma (orphan drug), pancreatic cancer (orphan drug), primary CoQ10 deficiency (rare pediatric disease designated), epidermolysis bullosa (EB, orphan drug), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC, orphan drug), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington's disease (orphan drug), and Parkinson's disease. The company's diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic test (pstateDx), as well as tests in development for the detection of Parkinson's disease (parkinsonDx), pancreatic cancer (pancDx), breast cancer, and liver disease.

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges.

