ENNOVI Enhances Cell Contacting System Performance with Innovative Adhesive-Free Lamination Technology

The patent-pending process combines manufacturing efficiency, design flexibility and enhanced performance compared to conventional hot lamination

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces an adhesive-free lamination technology that leverages cutting-edge techniques to achieve stronger, more sustainable cell contacting system (CCS) assemblies for various battery cell form factors, including prismatic, cylindrical and pouch.

ENNOVI's adhesive-free lamination technology positions the current collectors within the CCS between two insulation material foils. It bonds them with a specialized joining process but without the need for adhesive. This process creates a tight pocket around the current collector to secure its position for enhanced structural integrity and provides appropriate insulation between each other to enhance the battery's lifespan. This proprietary innovation is ideal for diverse battery designs and well-suited for large CCS assemblies in various cell form factors.

"Cold lamination presents the battery manufacturing industry significant savings in processing time and energy consumption during CCS assembly. Hot lamination, on the other hand, has other benefits such as robustness," explains Till Wagner, Product Manager for Energy Systems at ENNOVI. "Using our knowledge in joining technologies and CCS design, we innovated our adhesive-free lamination technology to eliminate trade-offs, while delivering both manufacturing efficiency and robustness. Moreover, this new process does not degrade the properties of the insulation material and reduces the environmental impact."

Compared to conventional hot lamination, the new patent-pending process halves the insulation material cost, consumes less than 5% process energy and accelerates processing time by 80%, providing enhanced flexibility and manufacturing efficiency to global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. "We believe sustainability is everyone's responsibility," concludes Wagner. "That's why we are committed to reducing our environmental impact across all our manufacturing plants worldwide."

About ENNOVI:

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments, power components, and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with EV OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, we accelerate the process for our EV customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

