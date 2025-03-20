FutureCeuticals, Inc.: New Study Reveals NatureKnit, a Patented, Natural Microbiome Ingredient, Exhibits a More Gentle and Significant Prebiotic Effect Compared with Purified Fibers

MOMENCE, Ill., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in Microorganisms has revealed the significant impact of NatureKnit, an all-natural and patent-pending gut health innovation from FutureCeuticals, on the human gut microbiome.

The study, conducted in partnership with ProDigest, a leading microbiome research organization based in Ghent, Belgium, demonstrates that NatureKnit has a significant prebiotic effect in the gut. The research shows that NatureKnit promotes significant and unexpected metabolic activity and modulation of the microbiome, especially versus popular purified fiber ingredients. The study utilized ProDigest's validated, widely regarded M-SHIME® model, which simulates the human gastrointestinal tract and microbial ecosystem, enabling research on the active human microbiome.

"This research is an excellent illustration of how gut simulation models enable us to fully comprehend the behavior of functional ingredients in relation to the microbiome," said Massimo Marzorati, PhD, CEO of ProDigest and Faculty of CMET at Ghent University. "By replicating the human gut's complexity, we can create detailed insights that close the gap between laboratory research and actual applications."

The results demonstrated that just two grams of NatureKnit led to a slow, gentle fermentation profile and a sustained, long-lasting prebiotic effect. Compared to popular purified fibers, NatureKnit had a significantly greater prebiotic effect at 48 hours across measures of total abundance of healthy gut bacteria, bacterial species richness, and total short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

"NatureKnit's sustained prebiotic effect and capacity to interact with the microbiome throughout the entire large intestine, compared with popular purified fibers which typically ferment rapidly and provide only short-term benefits, is an exciting discovery," said Brendan Kesler, Innovation Director at FutureCeuticals. "NatureKnit's powerful ability to promote the production of SCFAs offers significant benefits within the gut but also lays a foundation for how NatureKnit may impact overall human health beyond the gut."

"These findings suggest NatureKnit represents an exciting development in the prebiotic, postbiotic, and microbiome space," Kesler added. "The results present significant opportunities for future gut health products rooted in a natural and sustainable approach to microbiome and overall health."

About FutureCeuticals:

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is the developer of NatureKnit® and a leader in the research, development and manufacture of plant-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets.

