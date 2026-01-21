Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
FutureCeuticals, Inc.: New Study Reveals Organic NatureKnit Provides Greater Prebiotic Benefits Than Purified Fibers

MOMENCE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in Frontiers in Nutrition has revealed the significant impact of Organic NatureKnit, an all-natural and patent-pending gut health innovation from FutureCeuticals, on the human gut microbiome.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

The study, conducted in partnership with ProDigest, a leading microbiome research organization based in Ghent, Belgium, demonstrates that Organic NatureKnit exhibits significant prebiotic activity within the human gut microbiome. The research demonstrates that Organic NatureKnit induces significant and sustained metabolic activity and modulates the microbiome more comprehensively than commonly used purified organic fiber ingredients. Utilizing ProDigest's validated and widely regarded M-SHIME model to simulate the human gastro-tract and microbial system, the effects of Organic NatureKnit on the active human microbiome were observed for the first time.

The results demonstrated that just 2.5 grams of Organic NatureKnit led to a slow, gentle fermentation profile, as well as a sustained, long-lasting prebiotic effect. Compared to popular organic purified fibers, Organic NatureKnit had a significantly greater prebiotic effect at 48 hours across measures of total abundance of healthy gut bacteria, bacterial species richness, and total short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

"Our NatureKnit portfolio represents an exciting fusion of our passion for creating natural, sustainable ingredients with state-of-the-art scientific research methods," said Brendan Kesler, Innovation Director at FutureCeuticals and Postgraduate Researcher at The Rowett Institute. "This new research demonstrates that our patented blend of diverse fruit and vegetable fibers, along with naturally occurring fiber-bound polyphenols, delivers a greater and more sustained prebiotic effect compared to purified fibers within the human gut microbiome."

"It's an exciting development for the nutrition industry, because Organic NatureKnit goes beyond popular purified fibers to deliver several key attributes consumers are seeking in gut health products," Kesler added. "It's fully organic and sustainable, gentle, and offers a comprehensive microbiome benefit much broader than purified fibers."

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is the exclusive developer of NatureKnit and a leader in the research, development, and manufacture of plant-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645826/FutureCeuticals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-reveals-organic-natureknit-provides-greater-prebiotic-benefits-than-purified-fibers-302665675.html

