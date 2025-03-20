CIRRO Fulfillment expands European presence with new fulfillment centers in Spain and Italy

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment provider, is strengthening its European network with two new state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Spain and Italy. The Madrid facility has been operational since January, while the lease for the Novara site was finalized in March. This expansion enhances CIRRO's ability to offer faster, more efficient fulfillment solutions while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability in the e-commerce sector.

The 10,312 sqm Spanish facility, located in Villaverde just 17 km from Madrid Airport, is BREEAM Excellent-certified. Strategically positioned, it provides easy access to Avda. de Andalucía, M-40, M-45, and A-42, as well as public transport, ensuring seamless connectivity. With advanced logistics infrastructure and direct links to key transport routes, the facility enables efficient nationwide distribution and expanded coverage across Spain and the broader Iberian region.

In Italy, CIRRO's new fulfillment center occupies 12,312 sqm within a LEED Gold-certified logistics complex in San Pietro Mosezzo, Novara, near Milan. Strategically positioned for optimal distribution, the facility offers direct access to the A4 and A26 highways, enabling fast transportation across one of Italy's most dynamic economic regions. It also includes 12 loading docks, designed to handle high-volume logistics with speed and efficiency while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development Europe at CIRRO Fulfillment, stated, "In 2023, Southern Europe saw remarkable growth, with a 14% increase in turnover, reaching €166 billion and becoming the second-largest market in Europe. Our new fulfillment centers in Spain and Italy further strengthen our European warehousing network, enabling faster deliveries, enhanced connectivity, and more sustainable operations. By leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic locations, we continue to empower e-commerce businesses to scale efficiently and meet evolving market demands."

This expansion marks a significant milestone in CIRRO Fulfillment's mission to provide innovative, sustainable, and efficient fulfillment solutions across Europe and beyond.

