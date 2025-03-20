A Strategic Collaboration to Reinforce Compliance, Quality, and Risk Excellence Worldwide

Mercans, a global leader in payroll and compliance solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Deloitte, one of the world's foremost professional services firms, to develop and implement a best-in-class Quality Management and Risk Framework.

As a company that places compliance at the heart of everything we do, Mercans continues to invest in world-class systems that exceed global standards and anticipate evolving regulations. This collaboration with Deloitte marks a significant step in strengthening our internal controls, governance, and quality assurance, ensuring that our clients can always rely on secure, compliant, and future-ready solutions.

"Compliance is a constantly evolving landscape, and we believe in staying ahead of the curve. By joining forces with Deloitte, we're not only reinforcing our commitment to excellence but also setting new benchmarks for the industry," said Tatjana Domovits, CEO of Mercans. "This partnership ensures that our clients can continue to trust in our ability to deliver seamless and fully compliant payroll and HR solutions across the globe."

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Development of a world-class Quality Management Risk Framework, customized for global payroll and compliance operations.

Strengthening of Mercans' Compliance and Quality Council, embedding proactive risk management and continuous improvement into daily operations.

Enhancements to technology, processes, and internal controls, aligned with the latest international standards and regulatory expectations.

Through this initiative, Mercans is building a future-proof compliance infrastructure, one that is agile, resilient, and fully aligned with the dynamic global regulatory environment.

"This is more than a compliance initiative, it's about creating lasting value for our clients and raising the bar for quality and risk management in the industry," added Domovits.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology, compliance, and HR advisory services. With an unwavering focus on innovation, and client satisfaction, Mercans helps companies of all sizes navigate the complexities of global workforce management.

