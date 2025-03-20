Streamlined Communications, An Xcyte Digital Company, Joins London Stock Exchange's Marketplace

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte", the "Parent", or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, announces that Streamlined Communications, its wholly owned subsidiary, is now available on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Marketplace.

"Being featured on the LSE's Marketplace is a testament to Xcyte Digital's commitment to transforming investor engagement through technology-driven solutions," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "Streamlined Communications is a leading provider of high-stakes corporate event solutions, specializing in webcasts, Annual General Meetings, and large-scale corporate events for businesses worldwide. Our platform empowers public companies to connect with investors more effectively, offering immersive, AI-driven events and seamless communication tools to navigate today's fast-evolving capital markets."

This listing provides LSE-listed companies with access to Streamlined's virtual event technology and corporate event solutions, including webcasts, Annual General Meetings, interactive results calls, and large-scale investor events. These solutions help issuers drive deeper investor engagement, streamline regulatory communications, and deliver compelling digital experiences year-round.

To learn more, visit Streamlined Communications's LSE Marketplace profile HERE.

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV: XCYT) is a trusted global events technology partner, specializing in next generation event technology for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, ?forward-looking ?statements in this release include statements regarding the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the Annual Filings may not be completed in the time anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Xcyte's issuer profile. Xcyte does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

