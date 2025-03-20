New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") will be hosting a company update call via zoom today, Thursday, March 20th, at 4PM EST, hosted by MiMedia CEO Chris Giordano.

Management will provide additional information on the business impact of the recently announced partnerships.

To register for the zoom, please click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YwLjjC1ySA-Ni8jD7tfqEw

A conference call replay will be made available within 24 hours following the call on the Investor Relations section of the MiMedia website, found here: https://www.mimedia.com/investors/index.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

