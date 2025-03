Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) says it has completed a 250 MW solar project in Rajasthan, India. From pv magazine India AGEL has revealed in a stock exchange statement that its subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four, has commissioned a 250 MW solar project in Bhimsar, Rajasthan. This follows the recent commissioning of a 250 MW solar project in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...