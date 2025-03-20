North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of engineering and construction of the flotation circuit at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

The Tuvatu gold mine is currently operating at the 300 TPD pilot plant level. The Company plans to double plant design capacity to 600 TPD with the expansion occurring in stages. The first stage of expansion is the addition of a flotation circuit that includes a regrind mill for processing flotation concentrate to approximately P80 20 microns prior to feeding the pre-treatment and CIL circuits.

Metallurgical testing conducted by the Lion One metallurgical lab in Fiji indicates that the addition of a flotation circuit will increase gold recoveries at Tuvatu by up to 10%. Gold recoveries at Tuvatu currently average between 80-83%. With a flotation circuit in place gold recoveries are anticipated to increase to over 90%.

Engineering of the concrete foundations of the flotation circuit has completed and construction preparation has begun. The steel and flotation plant equipment has also been ordered. Construction is anticipated to be complete in Q4 CY2025.

Lion One Chairman and President Walter Berukoff stated: "Construction of the flotation circuit is a priority for Lion One. Upon completion of construction the flotation circuit will provide immediate payback for the Company by increasing recoveries to over 90%. This is a significant increase in gold recoveries and further enhances the economics of the project."

Competent Person's Statement

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), William J. Witte, P.Eng., Principal Advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & President

