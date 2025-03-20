Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for one MC500 containerized PEM electrolyser

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL), has received a purchase order for one 2.5 MW containerized PEM unit for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project in the north-east of Scotland. The scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility powered by renewable energy, is being delivered through a joint venture between bp and Aberdeen City Council. Hydrasun awarded the contract following their successful bid to design and integrate the hydrogen refuelling station and associated infrastructure.

Hydrasun is a leading international provider of integrated fluid transfer, power, and control products, serving diverse industries worldwide. The company has developed solutions for both transportation and industrial hydrogen applications, successfully completing over 40 projects across the UK, Scandinavia, and Europe.

"We are excited that Hydrasun has selected Nel for this meaningful project. Hydrasun is a professional enabler with quality backing, and we look forward to our collaboration, supporting them with fast-to-market and reliable electrolyser equipment," says Nel's President and CEO, Håkon Volldal.

Neil Thompson, CEO at Hydrasun said, "Awarding the initial contracts for major equipment packages in the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project is a key milestone for the hydrogen market and a boost for the supply chain, highlighting our joint capabilities in delivering hydrogen projects in the UK."

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen, and hydrogen fueling equipment for road-going vehicles. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

