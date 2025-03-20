SEGULA Technologies presents REMORA Stack: an innovative energy storage solution for industry

PARIS, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a promising project for the energy transition in industry: with REMORA Stack, SEGULA Technologies is working on a sustainable solution for the massive storage of renewable energy for sites requiring energy autonomy, such as factories and industrial estates, but also eco-districts, shopping centers, electricity parks and public infrastructures.

Based on an isothermal air compression method patented by SEGULA Technologies, REMORA Stack takes the form of standard 12-metre-long containers installed outdoors. These containers store surplus energy (generated by photovoltaic panels or wind turbines, for example) and then release it when production is lower, with an efficiency of 70%. The whole system has a lifespan of at least 30 years, generates no polluting emissions and, unlike batteries, uses robust, durable materials.

Modular, scalable technology

REMORA Stack offers unprecedented flexibility: its storage power is determined by the size of the compressor, its storage capacity depends on the volume of compressed air, and these two parameters can be adjusted independently of each other. This makes it possible to increase storage time simply by adding containers, without replacing the compressor. This modularity makes the solution more economical, scalable and adapted to the specific needs of manufacturers.

"We've been working on REMORA technology and its possible applications for around ten years now. The development of REMORA Stack, which is aimed primarily at industry, is based on a very practical approach, with the production of successive demonstrators that enable the solution to be validated step by step. So far, the initial results have been very promising. Eventually, REMORA Stack will be able to store energy for more than ten hours, without using rare earths or lithium," emphasises David Guyomarc'h, Director of the REMORA project and R&D Manager at SEGULA Technologies.

European Air4NRG project: testing and deployment by 2026

As part of the Air4NRG collaborative project funded by the European Union, SEGULA Technologies is piloting the development of test facilities to evaluate the REMORA Stack project in real-life conditions. These prototypes will be used to validate its performance and fine-tune the technology prior to its industrialisation.

The first industrial-scale pilot is scheduled for 2026, with the first production units to be rolled out in 2028-2029.

REMORA Stack is an evolution of REMORA, initially designed to store renewable energy under the sea. It is now available in different versions: REMORA Stack for massive storage and REMORA Home for private customers.

