With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on March 20, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 24, 2025.

ISIN IS0000026193 Company name Síminn hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 2.650.000.000 Reduction in share capital ISK 175.000.000 Total share capital following the reduction ISK 2.475.000.000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SIMINN Orderbook ID 113958