With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on March 20, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of March 24, 2025.
|ISIN
|IS0000026193
|Company name
|Síminn hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|ISK 2.650.000.000
|Reduction in share capital
|ISK 175.000.000
|Total share capital following the reduction
|ISK 2.475.000.000
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|SIMINN
|Orderbook ID
|113958
