PathPresenter Introduces ConsultConnect, a Zero Footprint Web Portal for Remote Second Opinions

AWS-powered solution enables institutions to scale their pathology remote second opinion programs globally

PathPresenter, a leader in digital pathology workflow software, is pleased to announce ConsultConnect, a new solution for digital pathology consultations and remote second opinions. Built by pathologists and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), ConsultConnect aims to provide leading institutions with the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to scale their remote second opinion programs globally.

Designed for institutions with significant subspecialty expertise, ConsultConnect addresses the two major barriers to adoption in digital pathology: budgeting and long implementation/integration times. First, ConsultConnect has no upfront implementation fees or subscription fees. Instead, there is a minimal annual commitment and simple "per-consult" pricing. Second, ConsultConnect offers a highly streamlined and simplified onboarding process, allowing institutions to get up and running with their cloud-based solution in days instead of months.

"Digital pathology has long been viewed by institutions as an expense rather than an opportunity. At PathPresenter, we aim to shift that perspective by transforming digital pathology into a profit center while expanding institutions' global reach," said Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter co-founder. "With AWS's reliable infrastructure and PathPresenter's expertise, we empower our customers to bridge the gaps in their workflows, making digital pathology a seamless, scalable, and cost-effective solution."

ConsultConnect features all the tools required by pathologists and institution administrators to deliver remote second opinion services to referring hospitals globally. Core to the platform is a user-friendly, scanner-agnostic image viewer for pathologists to receive, view, and sign out remote second opinion cases. For administrators, the portal provides tools to easily onboard and manage referring hospitals and incoming cases. The zero-footprint platform is monitored 24/7 by industry-leading security and compliance vendor Vanta for HIPAA compliance.

ConsultConnect has been optimized to run on AWS by PathPresenter and partner CitiusTech. With healthcare-focused expertise in medical imaging, CitiusTech leveraged AWS HealthImaging services to ensure ConsultConnect delivers the very best imaging performance and data integrity, including whole slide DICOM file upload functionality. AWS HealthImaging is a purpose-built, HIPAA-eligible service for medical imaging in the cloud, giving customers the performance, scale, and low total cost of ownership needed for large pathology workloads. AWS services provide robust security measures specifically designed for handling patient data across various healthcare entities. With AWS managed services, PathPresenter is providing low-latency, petabyte-scale digital pathology in the cloud.

Early Adopter Program

ConsultConnect will be available to select institutions through an early adopter program. For more information on this program and deploying ConsultConnect, see us at the USCAP Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, March 24-26 in booth 509, or visit www.pathpresenter.com/consultconnect/.

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is an enterprise image management and workflow platform for digital pathology. We are on a mission to democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter's secure, scalable, vendor-agnostic enterprise pathology workflow software has been adopted by tier one medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research, and the company has built a thriving community of tens of thousands of users around the world to easily view and share digital pathology images and knowledge. Learn more at https://www.pathpresenter.com.

Contact Details

?PathPresenter

Neil Humphrey, VP of Marketing

?+1 519 498 3402

neil@pathpresenter.com

The PathPresenter Clinical Viewer is a digital pathology image viewing and management software. It is approved for research use only and has not been cleared by the FDA as a medical device. It is the responsibility of a qualified pathologist to employ appropriate procedures and safeguards to assure the validity of the interpretation of images obtained using this device. Pathologists should exercise professional judgment in each clinical situation and examine the glass slides by conventional microscopy if there is doubt about the ability to accurately render an interpretation using this device alone.

SOURCE: PathPresenter

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire