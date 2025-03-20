Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) (OTCQB: CSSCF) ("Cascada") announces that it has received all Phase II drill assay results from its Angie Copper Molybdenum Property ("Angie"). The Phase II drill program continued to return significant intervals of molybdenum mineralization with DAAS-03 returning 2,116 ppm molybdenum over 6 metres from the start of core recovery at 10 metres downhole. This high grade interval was within a 420 metre interval grading 330 ppm molybdenum. Table 1 summarizes the assay results from the Phase II program and a drill plan, with assays, is attached.

With respect to the dioritic porphyry complex discovered in drill hole DAAS-05, while anomalous copper grades were encountered throughout the porphyry complex, and locally within the overlying rhyodacite, no significant continuous intervals of copper (+0.15%) were returned and no elevated gold assays were received.

Commenting on the Phase II drill results, Carl Hansen, Cascada's President and CEO noted, "While the molybdenum intervals continue to be very encouraging and deserve further attention, our primary objective for Angie remains the discovery of a copper-bearing porphyry system and while we did discover a large dioritic porphyry complex, disappointedly, the single hole testing the complex returned only locally elevated copper grades with no significant continuous intervals of copper. That said, we have only tested a portion of the margin of the porphyry complex and, as such, we need to take a step back and review if there are more prospective areas within the 1.3 by 0.5 kilometer target area. At the same time, we continue to actively review properties for acquisition within northern Chile."

Next Steps

Although not the primary focus of Cascada's exploration efforts, the molybdenum mineralization encountered at Angie is significant and will be examined further to determine if there is potential for more continuous zones of higher-grade molybdenum mineralization to be outlined. The higher-grade molybdenum interval encountered at the top of DAAS-03 is thought to be related to molybdenum oxides. The nature of the oxides will be examined.

Furthermore, we need to determine if there are any additional intrusive phases to the porphyry complex which may be better mineralized. Currently, at least two phases of intrusives have been identified within hole DAAS-05 and magnetics suggest that there may be complexities to the porphyry, both geological and structural, that warrant examination.

Beyond Angie, Cascada has an active project generation program through which it continually receives property submittals and reviews projects for acquisition. With the recent change in the holding costs for mining and exploration concessions in Chile, the number of properties under consideration has increased significantly during 2025. Cascada will continue to acquire and explore high potential properties in Chile.

For reference, 0.1% (1,000 ppm) Mo has an equivalent value to 0.61% Cu, excluding all mining related factors, based on $30.75 per pound Mo and $5.00 per pound Cu: a ratio of 1 to 6.1

Table 1 - Angie Project, Phase I and II Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole # From To Interval Mo MoS2 Notes m m m ppm ppm AAS-01 54 110 56 410 684 Phase 1 - RC Including 58 60 12 588 982 AAS-02 54 118 64 476 785 Phase I - RC Including 54 62 8 735 1,227 And 76 82 8 745 1,244 150 176 26 713 1,190 Including 168 176 8 1,208 2,016 DAAS-03 10 430 420 330 551 Phase 2 - DD Including 10 16 6 2,116 3,531 And 54 98 44 487 813 DAAS-04 152 164 12 943 1,574 Phase 2 - DD 216 294 78 379 637

Notes: RC = reverse circulation drilling. DD = diamond drilling. Weighted average Mo grades are based on a 250 ppm Mo cut-off grade with reported intervals incorporating no greater than 8 m of sub-cut-off internal dilution. MoS2 (molybdenite) values are for reference as many companies quote MoS2 grades. MoS2 are calculated upon a Mo content of 59.9%. Reported intervals are downhole lengths as insufficient data is available to make an accurate determination of true width. 1,000 ppm is equivalent to 0.1%.

Drill Program QA/QC Disclosure

Phase I drill holes were drilled using the RC technique and collared with a 5 1/2" diameter bit maintaining a consistent diameter throughout the drilling. Rock cuttings produced by the drill rigs were transported to the surface using compressed air and extracted from the cyclone (or hydraulic cyclone for wet samples) to the splitter by the drill contractor under the supervision of Cascada geologists. Samples were split twice, generating the lab sample, a twin, and a coarse reject. Each sample was weighed, bagged, and identified with tickets following the sampling list prepared beforehand by Cascada personnel. Chip boxes were generated during sample extraction. Subsequently, the bags were sealed and securely stored before being dispatched to lab facilities along with reference materials (standards) used to verify the preparation and analysis of the samples. Quick logging of chips was performed in the field. The reverse circulation chip trays were sent to Santiago for detailed logging and secure storage.

Phase II diamond drill holes were drilled using a HQ drill bit. Drill core was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. The core was quick logged at the drill site by Cascada geologists and marked at 2 metre intervals for cutting. The drill core was cut longitudinally in half using a diamond saw with one half of the two-metre samples placed into plastic sample bag along with a sample number and the bags then sealed. The sealed bags were securely stored before being dispatched to ALS laboratory facilities along with reference materials (standards) used to verify the preparation and analysis of the samples. The unsampled core was returned to the core box and secured with a lid. Core boxes were then stacked together on palettes, plastic wrapped and shipped to a secure storage site in Copiapo.

Both the RC and diamond drill core sample bags were then transported from the drill site to the ALS laboratory facility in Copiapo for mechanical preparation, where they were weighed, dried, crushed, and pulped according to ALS's PREP-31 protocol. ALS is an accredited laboratory independent of the Cascada. The prepared samples were sent to ALS laboratories in Santiago, Chile for copper (Cu-AA62) and molybdenum (Mo-AA62). The diamond drill core was also selectively assayed for gold (Au-AA23) and trace elements (ME-MS61L + MS61L-REE). No data quality issues were indicated by the QA/QC program.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Figure 1 - Drill Plan and RTF Magnetics Angie Cu/Mo Project, Region III, Chile

