parcelLab, a global provider of post-purchase experience software, today announced the launch of the Post-Purchase Experience (PPX) Institute, a premier community and resource hub dedicated to post-purchase experience designers, practitioners, and leaders. The PPX Institute is designed to help retailers master the number one driver of customer lifetime value: the post-purchase experience.

The PPX Institute is supported by numerous subject-matter experts across parcelLab and will be instrumental in reshaping post-purchase processes for global brands. Since parcelLab's founding, the team has engaged with hundreds of companies to develop differentiated PPX programs. To share this knowledge with industry leaders, the PPX Institute offers a range of resources and opportunities for engagement:

Thought Leadership and Research : Access the latest PPX insights and guidance through structured market and industry research, delivered regularly via blogs, reports, and the PPX Institute website.

: Access the latest PPX insights and guidance through structured market and industry research, delivered regularly via blogs, reports, and the PPX Institute website. Community of PPX Professionals : Join a thriving community of practitioners and leaders to learn best practices, connect with peers globally, and advance your PPX career and programs.

: Join a thriving community of practitioners and leaders to learn best practices, connect with peers globally, and advance your PPX career and programs. Training and Certification: Participate in courses designed to build practitioner's PPX expertise and knowledge, with upcoming online training curricula and professional certification programs.

"The PPX Institute was created based on one core belief: the post-purchase experience is pivotal in building long-term customer loyalty and increasing revenue," said Tobi Buxhoidt, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder at parcelLab. "Our latest research reveals that while 82% of retailers recognize PPX as important or extremely important, 24% have no investment planned highlighting a critical gap in strategy. To bridge this gap, our team of experts helps organizations build the capabilities to transform tactical operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experiences, creating unique moments and great experiences for their customers, driving repeat purchases and customer lifetime value. Look out for more great insights in our upcoming report 2025: The State of Retail Post-Purchase Experience

"At parcelLab, we believe that the journey with the customer doesn't end at the checkout it begins there," said Julian Krenge, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at parcelLab. "By perfecting the post-purchase experience, brands can turn everyday transactions into memorable interactions, fostering deeper connections and unwavering customer loyalty."

In conjunction with the PPX Institute, parcelLab recently introduced the PPX Maturity framework, a comprehensive tool designed to assess and elevate brands' post-purchase strategies. Powered by the PPX Institute's analysis of over 1,500 global brands' PPX strategies, this framework enables organizations to benchmark their performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement best practices to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

To receive more information about the PPX Institute and sign up to receive the upcoming report 2025: The State of Retail Post-Purchase Experience, individuals can visit https://go.parcellab.com/ppx-institute.

For this and more exciting new announcements and products, see parcelLab in person at Shoptalk Spring in Las Vegas on March 25-27 at booth #850, and attend the "Technologies Improving Loyalty and the Post-Purchase Experience" session on March 26th at 2:25pm PT with parcelLab's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Tobias Buxhoidt.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational costs, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning AI-powered post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

