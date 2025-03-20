Women Poised to Reshape the Future of Financial Securities Industry With A.D. Banker's Tips for Success

Learn from the women at A.D. Banker, who have been making history as leaders in insurance and securities for over 4 decades

In honor of Women's History Month, A.D. Banker is sharing tips to help women succeed in the financial securities industry--an industry, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report , where female talent remains one of the most untapped business resources. While improved, only 27.7% of finance advisers are women, states Zippia .

Tried and true tips for women in Finance and Securities, from women in the industry:

There is always room to reset internal navigation to ensure transparency, honesty, and ethical practices, which is the foundation to gaining trust with peers and clientele.

Remember that a goal is great, but finding purpose in the career path will create joy and longevity in the career.

Devotion to advancing career opportunities and providing professional development, consider joining events by WIFS , which A.D. Banker aligns to in order to represent women's interests in the industry.

Prioritize what's important, because being a woman in finance can pull anyone in several directions. Outsourcing and delegating should be considerations for home and work tasks.

Earning a designation like the CFP Designation can accelerate a financial career, and can significantly expand career options in wealth management, financial consulting, or investment planning, and generally creates a wide range of opportunities for career advancement.

"For me, ensuring diversity and increasing female representation in the financial industry is not just about legacy and what I want to impart--it's because women bring a unique perspective to financial advisement and management," says Kimberly Flewelling, ChFC®, CLU®, CASL®, National Securities Expert at A.D. Banker. "Always remember your 'why'--why you entered this field and the impact you have in helping others achieve their financial goals. And yes, women in this industry often consider themselves superheroes--you can too."

About A.D. Banker

For more than 44 years, insurance and securities pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster , and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their continuing education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com . A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com .?

Media Contact:?

Career Certified Press?

Press@CareerCertified.com?

720.822.5314?

Contact Information

Liz Meitus

SVP Corporate Marketing

liz.meitus@careercertified.com

720-822-5314

Buse Kayar

busek@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire